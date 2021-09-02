Macon 2, Monroe City 0
The defending district softball champion Monroe City fell to Macon 2-0 on the road Thursday.
Panthers starting pitcher Kailynn Fuemmeler went six innings with four strikeouts, while only allowing four hits and a run. She got Monroe City’s only hit as well.
Monroe City (0-2) will host the 24th Annual Monroe City Softball Tournament on Saturday.
Palmyra 10, Mark Twain 0
Senior Palmyra starting pitcher Jazlin Gottman dominated in the circle in Thursday’s 10-0 six-inning win over Mark Twain at Flower City Park in Palmyra.
Gottman earned her third win after throwing a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts and two walks. Palmyra collected eight hits. Mark Twain’s only hit came from junior second baseman Mariah Clements.
Both teams will play again on Tuesday. Palmyra (2-2) will host La Plata, while Mark Twain (1-3) will host Montgomery County.
Canton 14, Knox County 3
Canton defeated Knox County 14-3 in a convincing win in the Tigers first road game on Thursday.
Senior pitcher Kenzie Guilfoyle was the winning pitcher for Canton and went 4-for-5 at the plate, with a team-leading four RBIs.
Canton (2-0) will compete in the Monroe City Tournament on Saturday.