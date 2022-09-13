HANNIBAL -- Monroe City junior left-handed pitcher had everything going right during the Lady Panthers 10-0 win over Hannibal on Tuesday at Lions Club Field.
Pratt had 11 strikeouts in a six-inning shutout, while only allowing one hit and three walks.
"She is just taking charge this year on the mound," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "She's a totally different person than she was last year. She had it last year, but she's just mentally tough. It just shows she is unstoppable right now and it's good to see."
Hannibal freshman left-handed pitcher Chloe Riley struck out seven batters, but was hurt by several errors.
"She was doing great," said Hannibal head coach Madison Kinsel. "She did her job. Unfortunately her defense just wasn't backing her up tonight."
Monroe City scored two runs in the first inning off an triple by Audri Youngblood that scored Pratt and a sac fly from Belle Clark that scored Youngblood.
Cahlin Chapman led off the second inning with a solo home run to give the Lady Panthers a 3-0 lead.
Monroe City tacked on another run in the third inning when Abigail Smith singled to drive in Emily Freidank.
Hannibal had its best chance to score in the fourth inning when Riley and Gracey Whittaker had back-to-back walks to start the frame. Pratt then beared down and struck out the next three Hannibal batters.
"We definitely had a chance to score and we just didn't capitalize on it," Kinsel said.
Nevaeh Boling had Hannibal's sole hit in the fifth inning.
Monroe City increased it lead to 7-0 in the fifth inning when Clark singled to drive in Youngblood, Freidank tripled to drive in Clark and Smith hit a sac fly to drive in Freidank.
In the sixth inning, Pratt scored on an Hannibal error. Later in the frame, Clark hit a triple to drive in Kiera Nash and Youngblood to clinch victory.
"The last time we saw them, we just didn't get our bats going at all," Chinn said. "It was good to see them get their bats going. It's good to see the top of our lineup really getting to work."
Freidank went 3-for-3 with two triples, a double, two runs and an RBI.
Youngblood went 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs, two stolen bases and an RBI.
Pratt went 2-for-2 with a walk, two triples and two runs.
Clark went 2-for-3 with a triple, run and four RBIs.
"Belle is an RBI machine," Chinn said. "She's just very solid. She's got a lot of people around her helping too. Audri is always on base and she's just solid."
Hannibal (0-8) will play at Clark County (4-3) in its next game on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The biggest goal for Hannibal going into Wednesday's game is cleaning up the defense, with Riley scheduled to be back in the circle.
"We have a game coming up against Clark County, so hopefully we can change that for her tomorrow," Kinsel said. "They have a night to rest and tomorrow hopefully they bring their A game."
Monroe City (7-4) will play at South Shelby (5-5) in its next game on Thursday at 5 p.m. with Pratt scheduled to get the start.
"We are going to go back and get to the basics," Chinn said. "A lot of defense tomorrow, a lot of throwing to bases and ground balls. Then making sure that we are adjusting on our pitching and hitting. Just kind of an all-around practice."
