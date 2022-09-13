Pratt.jpg

File photo of Monroe City junior Lucy Pratt (4) delivering a pitch, during the Panthers game against the Pirates in Monroe City Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Lions Club Field. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Monroe City junior left-handed pitcher had everything going right during the Lady Panthers 10-0 win over Hannibal on Tuesday at Lions Club Field.

Pratt had 11 strikeouts in a six-inning shutout, while only allowing one hit and three walks.

