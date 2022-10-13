MONROE CITY, Mo. -- After some struggles with control in the first inning, Monroe City lefthanded pitcher Lucy Pratt settled in and was lights out the remainder of the Class 2 District 3 semifinal against Louisiana at Lions Club Field.
Pratt had 13 strikeouts in six innings and no-hit Louisiana to help vault Monroe City to a 12-2 win on Thursday.
"That was a pretty dang good job for her," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "There was nothing more I could ask from her. We work together and she knew that she was a little cold going in there. Then she got warmed up."
Pratt walked the first two Louisiana batters, Jalaya Ries and Katie Wallace, in the first inning as the lefthander was trying to find her zone.
Ries would score on a wild pitch and Wallace would score on a ground out RBI from Emily Powell to give Louisiana a brief 2-0 lead.
Monroe City struck back in the bottom half of the first, starting with a leadoff double by Audri Youngblood. Belle Clark would later single to drive in Youngblood.
Perri Dimmitt would walk with the bases loaded to bring home Clark and Emily Freidank would score on a wild pitch to give Monroe City a 3-2 lead by the end of the first inning.
"I told them to just come back and rally and get them back," Chinn said. "They did exactly that and they answered back right away. They didn't lose their cool. They know Lucy and they have trust in Lucy. It was cold and haven't played in the cold and we adjusted to it."
Monroe City tacked on a run in both the second and third innings, with Cahlin Chapman singling home Youngblood and Kiera Nash coming through with a suicide squeeze to score Freidank.
In the fourth inning, Monroe City took advantage of a pair of Louisiana errors and scored two additional runs to increase their lead to 7-2.
Youngblood came through with a two-RBI triple in the fifth inning that scored Abigail Smith and Taylor Pfaff.
Smith would seal the game in the sixth inning with a double that scored Nash and Dimmitt.
"They all hit the ball very well," Chinn said. "Especially when we had runners in scoring position and it was good to see them do that. We need a good game like that going into the championship round."
Youngblood went 3-for-4 with a double, triple, four runs, two stolen bases and two RBIs.
Freidank went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs. Pratt went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBIs.
Monroe City (14-9) will play Elsberry (25-3) in the Class 2 District 5 championship game on Saturday at Lions Club Field in Monroe City with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.