MONROE CITY, Mo. -- After some struggles with control in the first inning, Monroe City lefthanded pitcher Lucy Pratt settled in and was lights out the remainder of the Class 2 District 3 semifinal against Louisiana at Lions Club Field.

Pratt had 13 strikeouts in six innings and no-hit Louisiana to help vault Monroe City to a 12-2 win on Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.