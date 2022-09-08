MONROE CITY, Mo. -- Monroe City took advantage of Palmyra errors to come away with a 11-3 win at Lions Club Field on Thursday.
It was the fifth straight win for Monroe City.
"They are very quick base runners," said Monroe City head coach Melissa Chinn. "I think that's what you got to do. You got to come out early and jump on them. You got to capitalize on their mistakes and they did."
Palmyra had a defensive breakdown, making a total of seven errors in Thursday's loss.
"Errors are our worst enemy right now," said Palmyra head coach Lex Meyers.
Monroe City left-hander Lucy Pratt had a spectacular night in the circle, striking out 10 Palmyra batters.
Pratt did not allow any walks in her win, and allowed nine scattered hits and three earned runs.
"(Pratt) wanted to go the whole way and she said she wanted to stay in the game," Chinn said. "She did a great job and took it all the way. She had a lot of things working tonight. Great to see her change up working. Her and Em (Freidank) just work well together."
Palmyra right-hander Kennedy Wilson got the start in the circle and went three-plus innings with three strikeouts. She allowed three hits, three walks and three earned runs.
Tenlee Voss pitched the remaining three innings in relief for Palmyra with one strikeout, while allowing three hits, three walks and three earned runs.
Monroe City capitalized on three Palmyra errors in the first inning, with Kiera Nash getting a sacrifice fly, Audri Youngblood hitting a double, Belle Clark getting a RBI single and Cahlin Chapman getting a RBI double.
Clark came through with a two-RBI double in the second inning, with Monroe City scoring three runs to take a 7-0 lead.
It was a big day for Clark, who went 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
"She's been an RBI machine," Chinn said. "(Clark) settled into that No. 4 hole and she's doing really well there. It's good to see her bat alive as it is."
Palmyra got a rally going in the third inning, scoring two runs with RBI doubles by Wilson and Hailey Kroeger.
Kroeger finished the game going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI, while Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double and RBI.
"They learned from people in front of them," Meyers said. "They definitely made adjustments before they got up to the plate."
Monroe City added another run in the fourth inning after Clark hit a sac fly to drive in Pratt.
In the sixth inning, Tenlee Voss grounded out to drive in Wilson.
Monroe City scored three runs in the sixth inning with an RBI double by Clark and a two-RBI double by Freidank.
Monroe City (6-2) will play in a triangular on Saturday at Mexico High School against Hallsville and Mexico.
Chinn plans on getting a practice in on Friday before Saturday's triangular.
"Hallsville and Mexico are stout teams," Chinn said. "It's going to be a tough day, but I just want us to work hard. I want to get things going and make some things happen and see what we can do against a bigger school and a bigger team."
Palmyra (4-4) will play in a triangular on Saturday at Cottonbowl Field in Canton against Father Tolton and Canton.
"We are going to practice tomorrow and we are going to do a lot of defense and base running," Meyers said. "Be ready to go on Saturday."
