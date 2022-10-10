JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Hannibal fell short to Capital City 4-3 in Monday's boys soccer road game.
Senior forward Drew Porter scored all three goals for Hannibal.
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 11:54 pm
The Hannibal junior varsity team won 4-1 and now has a record of 7-4-1.
Hannibal (13-5) has two more road games this week, playing Moberly (2-12-1) on Tuesday and Mexico (4-12) on Thursday.
