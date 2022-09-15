HANNIBAL -- It took Hannibal senior forward Drew Porter less than a half to pick up a hat trick in Thursday's 5-0 win over Canton at Veterans Soccer Complex.
HANNIBAL -- It took Hannibal senior forward Drew Porter less than a half to pick up a hat trick in Thursday's 5-0 win over Canton at Veterans Soccer Complex.
Even with the hat trick, Porter feels like Hannibal left some goals on the table.
"It feels pretty good, but we could have done better honestly," Porter said. "A wins a win, though."
Thursday's win was the second straight shutout for goalkeeper Parker Terrill and the Hannibal defense.
"It's nice to be able to keep a clean sheet," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "I thought the defense played really well. Parker, kind of like the other night had a couple of things he had to do, but other than that it was a pretty quiet for him."
It was a valiant effort by Canton goalkeeper Blake Bringer, who made 13 saves.
"He had a hell of a game," said Canton head coach Sarah Mueller. "It was the second penalty kick he stopped this year and it's his first year at goal. He did really good and is doing what we ask."
Hannibal took a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the game with Porter's first goal.
For the next 12 minutes, Hannibal had several scoring opportunities but were unable to cash them in.
"For whatever reason, we were not on like we were the other night," Hill said. "We've been playing pretty well recently. Those things will get fixed and I think it's one of those things we've got to get mentally prepared for the game before the whistle blows."
Porter scored his second goal 27 minutes in off an assist by senior midfielder Karson Westhoff.
Just four minutes later, Porter scored his third goal with assists by senior midfielder DaeShon Glasgow and sophomore forward Bodie Rollins.
Rollins scored a goal on a penalty kick just seven seconds before halftime to give Hannibal a 4-0 lead.
Canton was unable to get much going offensively, with Hannibal on the attack most of the first half.
"I think we struggled on the offensive end, but it wasn't because we weren't trying," Mueller said. "It's just that we weren't executing passes."
Midway through the second half, senior defender Kasen Sherwood scored a goal on a header off a corner kick by Rollins.
Late in the game, Bringer made a save on a penalty kick by sophomore defender Jared Locke.
"Their goalkeeper is really good in my opinion," Porter said. "He had one at the crossbar and we hit a few over, but he had some good saves."
Canton (2-5-1) will host Elsberry (1-4) in its next game on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
"We will get ready for an important week of soccer with Elsberry, Winfield and Festus," Mueller said. "Hopefully we have a few good days of practice and get back to doing good things."
Hannibal (5-3) will host North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico (2-3) in its next game on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
"We are going to work hard in practice tomorrow, even though we are coming off a game because we got the whole weekend to recover," Hill said. "So we will work hard at practice and get some conditioning in. They don't get to do that a lot during the season."
