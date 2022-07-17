HANNIBAL -- It looked like it might be a slugfest early on in the 2022 Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star Game at Clemens Field on Saturday night before the pitching took control.
The Missouri trio of Tanner VanWinkle (Hannibal), Kaden Chandler (Bowling Green) and Cooper Stotts (Marion County) shut down the Illinois offense for the remaining eight innings to help guide the Show-Me State to a 7-4 victory.
"Pitching is what won the game for us," said Missouri shortstop Aaris Stolte of Hannibal. "The guys did great getting in the zone early and getting a lot of strikeouts. Tanner, Kaden and Cooper all had a lot of strikeouts. That will win you ballgames."
VanWinkle started the game and went three innings with five strikeouts. After a three-run first inning, VanWinkle settled in and pitched a scoreless second and third innings.
Chandler came away with the Missouri team MVP after striking out 10 batters in four innings pitched. He limited Illinois to three hits, three walks and one unearned run as the winning pitcher.
Stotts came in for the final two innings to get the save, getting six strikeouts and only allowing one hit.
"I seen that we had the lead and I wasn't trying to blow it," Stotts said. "I was going to show Illinois what Missouri had and that's what I did.
Illinois would use nine different pitchers with former Quincy standout Conner Schwindeler getting the start. Logan McCurley (Pleasant Hill) was awarded Illinois team MVP after pitching a scoreless inning in relief and going 1-for-2 at the plate.
The Land of Lincoln struck early when a pair of Quincy batters in Noah Harbin and Luke Mettemeyer drew bases loaded walks, and scored a third run in the first inning off an RBI single from Kyle O'Neal (Southeastern).
"We were still calm there (after the first inning)," Stolte said. "We had a lot of time to score and we knew we had good bats all through the lineup."
It did not take long for Missouri to strike back, with the Show-Me State sparking a three-run rally in the bottom half of the first inning.
Robert Uhlmeyer (North Shelby) led off the first inning with a hit that was followed by a walk from Landyn Smith (Palmyra). Both runners would later score on errors by Illinois.
Later in the first inning, Alex Loman (Palmyra) came through with a two-out single to drive in Cooper Kiel (Bowling Green) that tied the game at 3-3.
"We knew they obviously scored early and we knew in order to stay in the ballgame we were going to have to score," Loman said. "Just stringing hits together was exactly what we did in the first inning. It wasn't just me, it was multiple guys who did that and that was awesome."
For Missouri head coach and former Palmyra skipper Mark Loman, tying the game at 3-3 was a big momentum shifter.
"When Illinois came out and scored three, that was big that we came back and tied the game," Coach Loman said. "The game is mental and if they would have gotten up 3-0 and tacked on another one, it might of been a little bit of a struggle."
The Show-Me State grabbed its first lead in the second inning when Stotts singled home Adam Goodwin of Palmyra.
"I knew (Illinois pitcher Tyler Barker) was going to get a strike sometime," Stotts said. "So when he did, I just pieced one up the middle."
Illinois tied the game up at 4-4 in the sixth inning when Mason Henry (Brown County) singled to drive in Nate Scraton (Pittsfield).
Kiel came through with a clutch two-out double in the bottom of the sixth inning that drove in Dalton Berhorst (Canton) and Uhlmeyer to give Missouri a 6-4 lead.
Alex Wilson (Palmyra) drew a leadoff walk in the eighth inning and stole second base, which set up another RBI single for Stotts to increase Missouri's lead to 7-4.
Missouri's win ties the all-time series record at 4-4 in the first cross-state All-Star Game since 2019.
"The pitching was really good against a really tough lineup, so I'm pleased with that," said Coach Loman. "We had some timely hitting and we hit some balls hard that they caught. It was just a well-played game from our guys."
