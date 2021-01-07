FULTON, Mo. — The Hannibal Pirates wrestling team kept their momentum going on Thursday’s triangular match at Fulton
Hannibal won both matches, defeating with the Pirates defeating Osage 37-32 and winning against Fulton 66-18.
The Osage match came down to Pirates 285-pound wrestler Brady Zimmerman, who won a 4-2 decision over Class 2 ranked opponent Connor Arrowood.
Zimmerman won his second match against host Fulton by fall to finish the night with two wins.
Other undefeated wrestlers for Hannibal included Reign Creech (106 pounds), Tristen Essig (113 pounds), Chad Culp (120 pounds), Gavin Morawitz (160 pounds), Trevor Wilson (170 pounds) and Ryan Ross (220 pounds).
Hannibal is now 10-7 overall with a 4-0 conference record after Thursday’s triangular match. The Pirates have one more conference dual left, a road meet against Mexico on Jan. 13.
Up next is a dual against Palmyra on Monday, Jan. 11, which will be held at Korf Gymnasium.