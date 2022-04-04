HANNIBAL -- Hannibal won a boys golf quad meet against Centralia, Macon and Missouri Military Academy on Monday at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal had a low score of 168. Macon was second at 185, MMA weas third at 226 and Centralia was fourth at 247.
Pirates sophomore Quinn Thomas was the meet medalist after scoring a 34 and finishing with a -2. Ashlin Sharkey shot a 40 and placed second.
Hannibal is back in action on Tuesday, hosting a quad meet with Bowling Green, Louisiana and South Shelby.
