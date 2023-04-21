Karson Westhoff 3.25.JPG

Pirates senior Karson Westhoff hits the ball during his singles match against Marshall in Hannibal on Saturday.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- In a cross-state matchup, Quincy High School defeated Hannibal 9-0 in Thursday's match in Hannibal.

Will Hanlin from QHS defeated Hannibal senior Karson Westhoff 8-4 in the No. 1 singles match.

