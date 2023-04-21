HANNIBAL -- In a cross-state matchup, Quincy High School defeated Hannibal 9-0 in Thursday's match in Hannibal.
Will Hanlin from QHS defeated Hannibal senior Karson Westhoff 8-4 in the No. 1 singles match.
Surya Reddy from the Blue Devils defeated Pirates senior Parker Terrill 8-6 in the No. 2 singles match.
Jason Devian from QHS defeated Hannibal senior Gabe Foster in the No. 3 singles match.
Ethan Star from the Blue Devils defeated Pirates freshman Zane Lomax 8-3 in the No. 4 singles match.
Anderson Knapp from QHS defeated Hannibal sophomore Jace Lee 8-4 in the No. 5 singles match.
Preston Trinh from the Blue Devils defeated Pirates sophomore Kevin Westhoff 8-1 in the No. 6 singles match.
The No. 1 Quincy doubles team of Hanlin and Reddy defeated the Hannibal duo of Karson Westhoff and Terrill 8-2.
The No. 2 Quincy doubles team of Devian and Knapp defeated the Hannibal duo of Foster and Kevin Westhoff 8-3.
The No. 3 Quincy double team of Stark and Trinh defeated the Hannibal duo of Lomax and Lee 8-6.
Up next for QHS is a road match against Quincy Notre Dame on Monday.
Up next for Hannibal is a road match against Moberly on Tuesday.
