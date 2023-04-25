HANNIBAL -- Hannibal bounced back from a tough stretch to come away with a 6-3 home win over North Central Missouri Conference opponent Moberly on Tuesday.
Pirates senior Karson Westhoff fell to Spartans sophomore Ryan O'Loughlin 10-1 in the No. 1 singles match.
Hannibal rallied to win the next five singles matches.
Hannibal senior Parker Terrill defeated Moberly senior Maxwell Meystrik 10-3 in the No. 2 singles match.
Pirates senior Gabe Foster defeated Spartans sophomore Harry O'Laughlin 10-4 in the No. 3 singles match.
Hannibal freshman Zane Lomax defeated Moberly junior John O'Laughlin 10-2 in the No. 4 singles match.
Pirates sophomore Jace Lee defeated Spartans freshman Enda Chang 10-5 in the No. 5 singles match.
Hannibal sophomore Kevin Westhoff defeated Moberly sophomore Ozzie Richardson 10-6 in the No. 6 singles match.
The Hannibal No. 1 doubles team of Karson Westhoff and Terrill fell to the Moberly duo of Ryan O'Laughlin and Meystrik 11-10.
The Hannibal No. 2 doubles team of Foster and Lomax fell to the Moberly duo of Harry O'Laughlin and John O'Laughlin 10-6.
Hannibal salvaged a win in the No. 3 doubles match, with Lee and Kevin Westhoff defeated the Spartans duo of Chang and Richardson 10-4.
Up next for Hannibal (8-9-1, 6-0) is a road match against Missouri Military Academy (4-1) at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Pirates will close out the week on Friday with another road match against Hickman (5-6).
