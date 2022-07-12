HANNIBAL — Area kids have been learning the fundamentals of tennis this week during the 2022 Pirates Tennis Summer Camp, which is sponsored by the Hannibal Lions Club.
The Pirates Tennis Camp is being held at the middle school tennis courts for students ranging from incoming kindergartners to eighth graders.
“With that age group, they are ready to come out and have fun,” said Hannibal tennis head coach Tony Kuse. “They are willing to try a new sport and that’s really all I can ask. It’s been something that the community has done for awhile. The Lion’s Club has been great about sponsoring this activity and gives us the opportunity to make it free.”
The Hannibal Lion’s Club has also provided racquets to all participants, as well as sponsoring the camp.
Each day this week, kids ranging from incoming kindergartners to fourth graders get lessons from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.
“(Separating the age groups) really allows me to focus on the little kids and have different drills set up to where it’s at their level,” Kuse said. “They can work on footwork and can work on hand-eye coordination. Not necessarily hitting it back-and-forth over the net, but getting in contact with the ball and kind of understand what the racquet feels like in their hands.”
After a 15-minute break, kids ranging from incoming fifth to eighth graders practice from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.
“With the middle schoolers, they’ve seen it and some of them have learned about tennis in middle school,” Kuse said. “So they kind of know the rules and they understand where it’s supposed to go. So we can focus on those things like where does your foot need to be or where your racquet needs to start and needs to end.”
The Pirates Tennis Summer Camp has given kids a chance to get some exercise, learn the fundamentals of tennis, play games, hit with the ball machines and connect with each other.
During the summer break, the Hannibal Public School District #60 hired two new assistant coaches with Corwin Ryck assisting the boys team and Amy Rendel assisting the girls team.
Ryck was on hand assisting with the lessons at the tennis camp, along with several high school players.
“My high schoolers have been a great help,” Kuse said. “They get the opportunity to come out and get a little bit of A+ hours ... and just working with kids in a sport they already love. I’ve already had some compliments from parents about how good the (high school kids) have been.”
It also gives Kuse and the Hannibal coaching staff a preview of what’s to come with the tennis program.
“We’re kind of seeing what’s coming up in the next couple of years,” Kuse said. “Who do we got coming up and who’s going to hold interest.”
