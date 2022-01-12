HANNIBAL — Hannibal won its second dual of the week at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday, defeating Mexico 50-29 in the boys varsity meet.
“I thought they came out and wrestled hard,” said Hannibal wrestling coach Jacob Borgmeyer. “I didn’t know what we were going to get into with the Mexico meet. They are a well-coached team and (Bulldogs wrestling coach Gayle Adams) does a great job there. So for us to come out and have a 50-29 win is definitely good stuff.”
In the opening round of the boys varsity meet, Hannibal sophomore Reign Creech defeated Mexico sophomore Keegan Koons by fall in the 106 match.
Pirates sophomore Tristen Essig defeated Bulldogs senior Ricardo Juarez in a 3-2 decision in the 120 match.
Hannibal sophomore Cody Culp defeated Mexico freshman Casey Minter by fall in the 126 match.
Bulldogs senior Dylan Mosley defeated Pirates sophomore Peyton Elliot by fall in the 138 match.
Mexico senior Keith Ransom defeated Hannibal sophomore Koen Ramage by a technical fall in the 145 match.
Pirates senior Nathan Messina defeated Bulldogs sophomore Cameron Beasley by a technical fall in the 152 match.
Hannibal freshman Austin Closser defeated Mexico senior Jokiah Sewell by fall in the 160 match.
Pirates senior Trevor Wilson defeated Bulldogs senior Jokiah Sewell by fall in the 172 match.
Mexico junior Morgan Grubb defeated Hannibal senior Ashton Braden by fall in the 182 match.
Bulldogs senior Deacon Haag defeated Pirates senior Kanye Washington by fall in the 220 match.
Hannibal sophomore Ryan Ross defeated Mexico freshman Marcos Matuz by fall in the heavyweight match.
The Pirates won five matches by fall and a total of nine matches against the Bulldogs.
“I take a lot of pride in that we can put matches away,” Borgmeyer said. “If we put someone on their back, we are going to finish it. We work a lot on top and are heavy with wings and we finished a lot of matches with them. Kudos to our guys for working hard and staying focused in practice, but also believing in their stuff when they come out here to the mat.”
Hannibal won two varsity boys matches by forfeit, with freshman Justin Morton (113) and junior Matt Sydnor (195) obtaining victories in their weight classes.
Mexico won one varsity boys match by forfeit, with freshman Waston Adzell (132) getting a win.
Palmyra and Mexico competed against each other in two girls varsity matches. Mexico junior Kaylynn Pehle defeated Palmyra sophomore Anna Ragar in the 115 match, while Palmyra sophomore Grace Fessenden defeated Mexico freshman Matty Tolbert in the 194 match.
Mexico sophomore Katie Bowen defeated Hannibal sophomore Erica Williams in the 110 match.
“I thought Erica had a real tough match,” Borgmeyer said. “That girl has a real good record and only has lost a couple of times. She went out and was aggressive and that’s what we are trying to coach them to be.”
Hannibal freshman Sidney Zimmerman defeated Mexico freshman Tessa Higgins by fall in the 159 match.
“Sidney went out and got the job done real quick with a little head in arm and put it away,” Borgmeyer said. “It was the second time she has wrestled that girl and her confidence is growing. I’m happy with her.”
Hannibal won one varsity girls match by forfeit with sophomore Baylee Butler (130) getting a win.
Mexico won five varsity girls matches by forfeit, with Pehle (115), sophomore Abby Drew (120), senior Brett Iman (141), sophomore Shelby Shramek (174) and Tolbert (194) obtaining wins.
Hannibal and Mexico competed in four junior varsity boys matches. Hannibal’s Erik Williams defeated Mexico’s Tyson Carr in the 126 match, Hannibal’s Caine Servis defeated Mexico’s Quaid Grubb in the 145 match, Hannibal’s Lincoln Chaplin defeated Mexico’s Kodie Castelli in the 145 match and Hannibal’s Lucas Hudson defeating Mexico’s Sam Ortiz in the 160 match.
Hannibal is scheduled to compete in the Rockwood Summit Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Friday night will be the girls side of the tournament.
“A lot of tough competition,” Borgmeyer said. “Everywhere we go there’s been good girl (wrestlers) because it’s not really who’s in what class, it’s everyone that’s wrestling (well). So there’s always going to be someone in there that’s going to give us good competition.”
The boys will wrestle in the tournament on Saturday morning.
“Even our guys who are studs are going to have some good competition and are really going to have to fight for some wins this weekend,” Borgmeyer said. “Looking forward to it.”
