BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — Hannibal did not hit its stride until the second half, but the Pirates came away with their second win of the season Tuesday night in Bowling Green.
The Pirates were unable to get much going offensively in the first half and the Bobcats entered the second quarter with a 6-4 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, Hannibal senior forward Caleb Young scored a basket, was fouled and hit a free throw to give the Pirates a 9-7 lead. Young would score eight points total.
The Pirates would not look back and Bowling Green played from behind for the remainder of the game.
After taking the lead, the Pirates entered halftime with a 19-11 lead.
Hannibal’s offense was sparked by senior point guard Tristen Terrill, who heated up as the game went on. Terrill scored a team-high 19 points in Tuesday’s win.
The Pirates offense picked up the pace in the second half, scoring 32 of their 51 points in the final two quarters.
Sophomore forward Haden Robertson improved his play in the second half, scoring eight of his 10 points in the last two quarters.
Defensively, Hannibal kept a lid on Bowling Green’s offense, with the Bobcats highest-scoring quarter being 10 points in the fourth.
Up next for Hannibal (2-0) is the Winfield Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 1, when the Pirates will take on the St. Louis Knights Game time is scheduled for 8 p.m.
The Hannibal girls basketball team traveled to Kahoka to take on Clark County Tuesday night, but ended up with their second loss in two days.
Hannibal led most of the first half, but Clark County took a one-point lead into halftime. Clark County would keep the lead and go on to a 46-39 win.
Clark County’s Brooklyn Howe was too much for the Lady Pirates to handle, with Howe coming away with 14 points and 16 rebounds.
Sydney Hart and Allie Hull tied for a team-high 10 points for Hannibal.
The Lady Pirates start the season off with a 0-2 record. Hannibal will play next on Monday, Nov. 30 in the Winfield Tournament, with game time scheduled for 8 p.m.