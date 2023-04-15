HANNIBAL -- After a rough first game, Hannibal came back strong for the second game in salvage a split against a tough Timberland team in a Saturday doubleheader at Veterans Baseball Field.
Timberland won the first game 9-0 and Hannibal won the second game 5-3.
The Pirates fell behind in the first inning of game one and were unable to rebound.
"I will say we played a clean game defensively after that first inning with a little bit of a hiccup," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "We hit the ball really hard in that game, but it just didn't drop for us. We did make some great plays and played some great defense out there."
Hannibal did not let the disappointment of losing the first game carry over into the second game.
"Very proud of the effort, intensity and the focus in game two," Hatton said. "Especially after losing game one the way we did. It would be easy for us to lay down against competition like this, but our guys came out ready to play I'm happy with the result."
Timberland held a 2-1 lead over Hannibal going into the fifth inning of the second game, with Waylon Anders singling to drive in Graysen Crabill and tie the game.
Then, Kane Wilson grounded into a fielder's choice to score Cooper Scott to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead. Wilson would later score on a passed ball during the fifth inning.
Hannibal added an insurance run in the seventh inning when Colton Dryden doubled and was later driven in by Ryan Ross.
Scott earned the win on the mound in game two after going five innings.
"(Scott) is another guy who hasn't thrown a lot for us lately, but he has stepped into that role," Hatton said. "We are short on pitching at the end of this week. He stepped into that role and threw a heck of a game against a good team. He battled in some tough counts and got some big outs when we needed it."
Wilson came in and pitched the final two innings to get the save.
Up next for Hannibal (8-10) is a road game against North Central Missouri Conference rival Mexico (7-8) at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The Pirates will then host Fulton (7-2) on Thursday and Marshall (2-11) on Friday in a pivotal week in conference play.
"Next week is a big week as far as the conference is concerned," Hatton said. "Fulton lost to Kirksville the other night, which opens the door big time for us to take hold of the conference. Fulton and us both have a loss and (the Hornets) beat us. We are looking forward to the challenge and opportunity."
