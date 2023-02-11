MARSHALL, Mo. -- It was mixed results for Hannibal in its road trip to face North Central Missouri Conference opponent Marshall in a basketball doubleheader on Friday.
The Hannibal girls team had a rebound 53-19 win over the Lady Owls, with Kyliah French leading the way with 10 points. Malia Stolte followed with nine points.
Hannibal (14-7, 5-3) will travel up north to face non-conference opponent Palmyra (19-5) on Monday, with tip-off at 6 p.m.
The Hannibal boys team fell to Marshall 54-42, with C.J. Anderson scoring a game-high 17 points. Thomas Janes and Brody Douglas each added eight points.
Hannibal (8-12, 3-5) will face a tough stretch of three games next week. The Pirates will travel to face Macon (18-4) on Monday and travel to face Palmyra (17-7) on Tuesday, while hosting Fulton (18-3) on Friday.
