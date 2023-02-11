Kyliah French 1.6.JPG

Hannibal senior Kyliah French shoots a 3-pointer against Marshall during a game on Friday, Jan. 6 at Korf Gymnasium in Hannibal.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

MARSHALL, Mo. -- It was mixed results for Hannibal in its road trip to face North Central Missouri Conference opponent Marshall in a basketball doubleheader on Friday.

The Hannibal girls team had a rebound 53-19 win over the Lady Owls, with Kyliah French leading the way with 10 points. Malia Stolte followed with nine points.

