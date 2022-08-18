HANNIBAL -- Hannibal enters the 2022 boys soccer season with the same goal as always -- to win a North Central Missouri Conference championship.
The road to the conference title is tougher this season with strong teams such as Marshall, Fulton and Kirksville standing in the way.
"We are definitely going to have some good competition in our conference, but our goal is to try to win that," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "Then from there, we want to get better as the year goes on. Hopefully what you see in early November is going to be a different product than what you see here in late August and early September."
Hannibal shared the conference title with Marshall in 2021, after winning it outright in 2020.
The Pirates finished the 2021 season with a 17-8-1 record and advanced to the Class 3 District 3 semifinals, falling to Ft. Zumwalt East 3-2.
With most of the team returning this season, the expectations are high at Veterans Soccer Complex.
"I want to make it pretty far in districts and try to win a district championship," said senior forward Drew Porter. "If we can go further, try to make it to state."
Porter was the team's leading scorer last season and was a First Team All-Conference selection.
Hannibal also returns All-Conference midfielders Colten Dryden, Karson Westhoff and DaeShon Glasgow to the offensive mix.
"I think we are going to have a more potent offense than we did last year," Hill said. "We've got Drew coming back ... and we know he is going to score and can get his own goal. But, we've got some other guys out there on the field that can score as well."
Hill also expects Glasgow to be a big component of Hannibal's offense.
"DaeShon with his speed and everything he does on the outside, that guy can go get a goal at anytime," Hill said.
The Pirates are expecting big things from sophomore forward Bodie Rollins, who was a Second Team All-Conference selection in 2021.
"Bodie Rollins will step up a little bit," Porter said. "His freshman season, he didn't really get a chance to show what he could do. So, we are looking for big things from him."
Maddox Tharp and Kevin Westhoff are other sophomores who figure to have an impact this season.
Senior midfielder Alex Friday also figures to make an impact offensively, and had a hat trick in a win over conference opponent Mexico last season.
"At the beginning of (last) year, he came of the bench for us and ended up becoming a starter for us," Hill said. "He was scoring goals in bunches at the beginning of the year and leveled off a little bit, but continued to score."
Senior goalkeeper Parker Terrill was a First Team All-Conference selection last season and enters his fourth season as starter.
"I trust Parker back there in goal," Porter said. "He's pretty smart and throws the ball out and distributes pretty well. We hope he can have a standout season like last year."
In front of Terrill, Hannibal returns All-Conference junior defender Thomas Janes, as well as Jason Hickman and Graysen Crabill.
Hannibal graduated All-Conference defender Kolin Westhoff, who was the only senior on last year's team.
"All three of them are not as vocal as Kolin was, but we are working on that with them, and working on that with Parker as well," Hill said. "We want those guys to talk and communicate. Basically direct the rest of the team because they see the whole field."
Hannibal has been focused on competing during practices, including for varsity roles.
"We've got a group this year -- more so than ever before -- from top to bottom there's not that giant gap," Hill said. "Our lowest mid-level guys are pretty good soccer players that can compete. It's honestly making it a little bit tougher figuring out who's going to play strictly varsity this year, who's going to play some of both and who's going to be JV only."
2022 Schedule
Aug. 27 -- at Rolla Soccer Shootout
Aug. 30 -- at Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 1 -- at Kirksville
Sept. 9-10 -- Hannibal Pirate Tournament
Sept. 13 -- Moberly
Sept. 15 -- Canton
Sept. 20 -- Mexico
Sept. 22 -- at Fulton
Sept. 24 -- Marshall
Sept. 30 -- at Laker Shootout
Oct. 1 -- at Laker Shootout
Oct. 4 -- Kirksville
Oct. 7 -- at Quincy
Oct. 10 -- at Capital City
Oct. 11 - at Moberly
Oct. 13 -- at Mexico
Oct. 17 -- at Chillicothe
Oct. 18 -- Fulton
Oct. 20 -- Warrenton
Oct. 22 -- at Marshall
Oct. 27 -- Hickman
