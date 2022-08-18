2022 Hannibal boys soccer.png

The 2022 Hannibal boys soccer team. Front row left to right: Kylor Sanders, Cooper Scott, Konnor Asbury, Chase Askey, Alex Friday, Parker Terrill, Bodie Rollins, Kyle Locke, Graysen Crabill, Brayden Hill and Caden Shuck. Back row: DaeShon Glasgow, Colton Dryden, Thomas Janes, Jared Locke, Kevin Westhoff, Chase Powell, Karson Westhoff, Jacob Hickman, Clayton Neisen, Kasen Sherwood, Pearson Parker, Maddox Tharp and Drew Porter. Not pictured: Jace Lee.

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal enters the 2022 boys soccer season with the same goal as always -- to win a North Central Missouri Conference championship.

The road to the conference title is tougher this season with strong teams such as Marshall, Fulton and Kirksville standing in the way.

