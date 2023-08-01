han soccer.JPG

The Hannibal boys soccer team poses for a photo by the goal on the last day of summer camp at Hannibal Veterans Soccer Complex on Thursday, July 27.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- With the fall boys soccer season fastly approaching, Hannibal closed out the summer with a weeklong camp at Veterans Soccer Complex.

The Pirates enter a dead week before the fall practices start on Aug. 7.

