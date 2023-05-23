MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal had a successful day at the Class 4 Sectional 4 track and field meet on Saturday.
Hannibal won the boys side and placed fourth on the girls side, with a total of 19 schools competing.
Hannibal will send two javelin throwers to the girls state meet after junior Kameil Crane won (39.17 meters) and senior Nora Hark placed fourth (32.71 meters).
Pirates junior Ashlin Sharkey won the boys javelin with a top throw of 51.19 meters.
Hannibal sophomore Taegen Novel placed second in girls high jump with a top mark of 1.53 meters, qualifying for state.
Hannibal is sending two girls to state in long jump with sophomores Jay LaJoy placing third (4.79 meters) and Kyndall Stewart placing fourth (4.75 meters).
The sophomore duo fell short of qualifying in the 100-meter dah after Dean placed seventh (13.28) and Stewart placed eighth (13.56).
LaJoy also qualified in girls triple jump, placing fourth at a mark of 10.46 meters.
Hannibal freshman Landyn Essig placed third in boys long jump at a top mark of 6.47 meters to punch his ticket to state.
Pirates sophomore Riyeen Brown placed fourth in girls 100-meter hurdles (16.89) to qualify for state.
Hannibal sophomore Chance Whiteside placed third in boys 110-meter hurdles (15.87) to earn a trip to state.
Pirates senior Sheldon Bergheger placed third in boys 100-meter dash with a time of 11.32 to make the state meet. He missed out on state in the 200-meter dash after placing sixth at 23.09.
Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey qualified for state in a pair of events. She placed second in both the girls 1,600-meter run (5:19.45) and 800-meter run (2:25.38).
Pirates senior Cameron Nichols qualified in the boys 400-meter dash after placing fourth with a time of 50.01. Nichols fell short in the 800-meter run after placing eighth at 2:15.51.
The Hannibal boys 4x200-meter relay team of Essig, Dorian Turner, Bergheger and Aneyas Williams won with a time of 1:29.60.
Hannibal won a second boys relay race, with the 4x100 team of Whiteside, Turner, Bergheger and Williams finishing with a time of 43.05.
Pirates senior Dae'Shon Glasgow fell just short of state in boys high jump, placing fifth at a mark of 1.78 meters. He also placed sixth in long jump at 6.28 meters and sixth in 110-meter hurdles at 16.51.
Both of the Hannibal boys discus throwers fell short of state, with Houston Morrison placing seventh and Noah Young placing eighth.
Hannibal freshman Tre Hoskins just missed qualifying in boys shot put after placing fifth (13.97 meters).
The Hannibal girls 4x800-meter relay team of Piper Berhorst, Jordan Puterbaugh, Harper Karr and Ava Bonvillian placed sixth at a time of 11:22.10, falling short of state.
Hannibal's boys 4x800-meter relay team of Nichols, David Munger, Jonas Thompson and Eli Hess narrowly missed state after placing fifth at a time of 8:17.85
The Hannibal girls 4x200-meter relay team of Brown, Stewart, LaJoy and Dean did not qualify. The same group was disqualified in the 4x100-meter relay.
Hannibal sophomore Cameron Davis was disqualified in the boys 300-meter hurdles.
Puterbaugh placed eighth in the girls 3,200-meter run (13:30.57), falling short of state.
Munger fell short of state in the boys 3,200-meter run after placing seventh with a time of 11:10.01.
The Hannibal boys 4x400-meter relay team of Essig, Sharkey, Turner and Nichols placed seventh at a time of 3:35.83, falling short of state.
