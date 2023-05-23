Taegan Novel.jpg

File photo of Hannibal's Taegan Novel competing in the girls high jump in the 2022 Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Meet. She placed second in high jump in Saturday's sectional meet to qualify for the state meet.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

MEXICO, Mo. -- Hannibal had a successful day at the Class 4 Sectional 4 track and field meet on Saturday.

Hannibal won the boys side and placed fourth on the girls side, with a total of 19 schools competing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.