HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Pirates boys soccer team did not dwell on a disappointing loss to Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday carry over to Thursday's North Central Missouri Conference opener against Kirksville.
Hannibal rebounded and defeated Kirksville 4-1.
"I thought they played really well," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "We limited Kirksville's chances. They were able to get one goal with probably about 15 minutes to go in the game. The guys seemed to think the guy was offsides. We'll have to look at that on film. Regardless, we kind of gave up a run that we needed to not let go through."
Bodie Rollins scored the first of his two goals to give the Pirates the lead midway through the first half.
That was followed by a goal from Thomas Janes that was assisted by Chase Askey.
Rollins then scored his second goal, which both came unassisted, to put Hannibal up 3-0.
Colton Dryden scored a goal off a Rollins assist before halftime to give the Pirates a four-goal advantage.
"I think we were a little slow to get started tonight," Hill said. "Even though we got the four goals in the first half, it took us 15 to 20 minutes in. We just weren't moving the ball quite as well to start, but I definitely think we picked it up."
Hannibal was unable to score any additional goals in the second half.
"For whatever reason, we couldn't piece things together to put any more in the net in the second half," Hill said. "I think we still had a solid performance in the second half."
Hill added that he thought the defense and goalkeeper Clayton Neisen played well.
"We had one breakdown, but other than that I thought the guys played really well," Hill said. "Clayton didn't have to make a ton of saves. He was able to make the ones he needed to. Good overall win for the team."
The Hannibal JV team defeated Kirksville 2-1 to even up their season record to 1-1. Quinn Mastin scored the first goal and Kylor Sanders scored the second goal with an assist from Landon Nichols.
Up next for Hannibal (3-1) is the Hannibal Pirate Tournament from Sept. 8-9.
The Pirates will play their first game on Friday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.
"We always look forward to it," Hill said. "Tournaments are fun for everyone, regardless of where they are at. In the home tournament, they are able to sleep in their ow bed and be comfortable. They get some good competition against teams we don't normally see."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.