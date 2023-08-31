soccer4.jpg

Hannibal’s Bodie Rollins (10) shoots the ball during the Pirates game against the QND Raiders on Tuesday in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Pirates boys soccer team did not dwell on a disappointing loss to Quincy Notre Dame on Tuesday carry over to Thursday's North Central Missouri Conference opener against Kirksville.

Hannibal rebounded and defeated Kirksville 4-1.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.