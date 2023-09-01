HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal Pirates welcomed Jefferson City Jays to Porter Stadium to continue their historic rivalry on Friday night for their home opener and their 52nd meeting against each other.
The Pirates were looking to rebound from their loss last week against Helias and responded with a 42-21 drubbing of Jefferson City in Week 2 .
“Better effort this week and it goes back to how we practiced this week, our physicality, paying attention to detail, our running to the ball, our accountability amongst each other for our kids was where we needed to be for this week,” said Hannibal defensive coordinator Chris Nicholas
The Jays on their opening possession of the night would move the ball several times down the field, but an interception by Aneyas Williams on the Pirates 15-yard line put an end to that.
The Pirates on their opening possession of the night would drive the ball as well down the field leaning on running back Mike Ferreira. Eventually it would be Williams finding the end zone for the Pirates on a five-yard run, giving the Pirates a 7-0 lead.
Williams took the punt return from the Jays from the Pirates 20-yard line all the way down to the Jays 46-yard line, however a penalty flag against the Pirates for holding would force the Pirates to take the ball back to their own 25-yard line.
Hannibal would refocus and with several runs from Ferreira, quarterback Waylon Anders and Williams to drive down the field. The Pirates would find the end zone when Anders connected with Williams for a touchdown pass, giving the Pirates a 13-0 lead with the extra point being no good.
Jays’ offense would have several runs by QB Jacob Wilson and runs from Kantrell Jordan. Wilson would find the end zone on a quarterback keeper for a touchdown, narrowing Hannibal's lead to 13-7.
In Hannibal's first possession of the second quarter, the Pirates were able to move the ball down the field several plays with carries by Ferreira, Anders, and Williams. However, turnover on the play because of a fumble would be recovered by the Jays and they would take over on their own 24-yard line.
The Hannibal defense would answer right back though on the next play as senior linemen Ryan Ross would force a fumble and recover it for the Pirates on the Jays 23-yard line. Pirates would only need three plays to find the end zone with Anders throwing a 20-yard pass to Ashlin Sharkey. Williams would leap over his line to get into the end zone for the two-point conversion giving the Pirates a 21-7 lead going into halftime.
Opening third quarter action found the Pirates offense exploding and getting down to business. Ferreira broke free for a 30-yard run for a Pirate touchdown giving the Pirates a 28-7 lead.
Jays would punt on their next possession after Sharkey got his first sack of the year.
Ferreira would find the end zone for the Pirates on a 17-yard run for a touchdown, however there would be a flag on the play against the Pirates for a dead ball foul for a lineman in the end zone for a mishap, but the touchdown would count for the Pirates and the penalty would be enforced on the kick. Pirates would lead 35-7 in the third.
“This kid can run," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "I mean he had a great off season, and he got a lot stronger. He got a lot faster running track last year. Just a case of making sure he had his confidence and knowing what to do all the time. He’s a talent that’s for sure.”
The Jays’ offense would answer right back to the Pirates with a pass play for a touchdown from Kendric Johnson and Jays trailing by three scores.
The Pirates’ offense as well would answer right back to the Jays and take two plays to find the end zone with a pass and an explosive run from Williams giving the Pirates a 42-14 lead.
In fourth quarter action, the Jays scored a garbage time touchdown with a 17-yard run from Kantrell Jordan to the end zone and trailing to the Pirates 42-21.
“Our o-line is obviously the backbone of our offense," Gschwender said. "Those guys knew it from the get-go last week that they did not play how they aim to play. They came out with some attitude. Before the game I could just feel the energy in the locker room. It was totally different from last week.”
Anders went 7-for-10 passing for 151 yards and two touchdowns.
Ferreira was Hannibal's leading rusher with 28 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown.
Williams ran the ball 11 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, while catching three passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
Dylan Bock led Hannibal with 10 tackles, picking up a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Tre Hoskins had 8.5 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for a loss.
Hannibal (1-1) will play at home next Friday at Porter Stadium against Troy.
