HANNIBAL -- As summer begins to wind down, fall sports teams are beginning to take shape and coaches are starting to formulate what their rosters and game plans will be.
Tuesday night at Korf Memorial Gymnasium saw Hannibal host summer league games for this upcoming girls volleyball season with teams coming to see where they stand heading into the 2023 season.
Lady Pirates head volleyball coach Megan Philips spoke on the importance of this summer league and how these summer workouts have helped her team.
“We started in the beginning of June with these summer workouts trying to get into shape," said Phillips. "We did four nights this year for league night and we’ve been seeing some great competition."
Hannibal is trying to recapture a district title after their season came to an end in last year's district championship in four sets to Parkway Central. They won it two years prior to that and are aiming to do that again along with a conference title.
Philip's team was facing their cross-river rival, the Lady Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame, who have had a rich history of success in the sport.
QND has 14 state tournament appearances and four state titles in 1978, 1980, 1998 and 2011. Recently in 2021, QND lost in a competitive three-set battle versus Pleasant Plains in the Class 2A Super Sectional.
The last three teams to end QND's season have either finished as state champions or runner-up. This will be head coach Courtney Kvitle's fifth season, she has a 110-15 record since taking over.
Kvitle was not present on Tuesday and in her absence, assistant coach Kevin Young and another assistant was leading their team.
“Our goal is to see who steps up and who will fill certain roles and seeing how we mesh as a team," said Young. "There was some holes last season and this summer we’ve seen some of the girls stepping up in those spots."
QND will open up their season on Aug. 23 in a road contest versus Mendon Unity.
Philips praised QND's program and was pleased with her team getting to face off against their program with the season up ahead.
“QND is a great program," said Phillips. "We were missing Lexi Wheelan, but we were able to see some young girls on the floor and some great pieces put together and I think that shows some great potential for our program going into the season."
Hannibal will open up their season on Aug. 28 on the road against Troy-Buchanan.
