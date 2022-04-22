MEXICO, Mo. -- Both Hannibal track and field teams came away with wins at the Ron Whittaker Bulldog Classic on Friday.
The Hannibal girls team had a team score of 180 and the boys team had a score of 203.5
Rounding out the girls team finishes were Moberly in second, Kirksville in third, Fulton in fourth, Father Tolton in fifth, Boonville in sixth, Mexico in seventh and Southern Boone County in eighth.
Rounding out the boys team finishes were Kirksville in second, Boonville in third, Fulton in fourth, Mexico in fifth, Moberly in sixth, Father Tolton in seventh and Southern Boone County in eighth.
Hannibal finished one-two in the girls pole vault, with freshman Emily Groth winning and junior Katie Locke placing second.
Pirates senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault and came away with a third-place finish in the triple jump.
Hannibal also finished one-two in the girls high jump, with freshman Taegan Novel winning and senior Jade Thoams placing second.
Pirates sophomore Calvion Anderson placed second in the boys high jump and third in long jump.
Hannibal junior Haden Robertson won the boys triple jump.
Pirates sophomore Olivia Mears won the girls discus and senior Bailee Brown came in third in the shot put.
Hannibal junior Nora Hark won the girls javelin and came in third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Pirates freshman Sameya Dean won the girls 200-meter dash and came in third in the 100-meter dash. Senior Aliviah Williams placed second in the 200-meter dash.
Hannibal junior Sheldon Bergheger edged out sophomore Aneyas Williams for first place in the boys 100-meter dash. Bergheger also won the 200-meter dash.
Pirates junior Cameron Nichols won the boys 400-meter dash and placed second in the 1,600-meter run.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run and third in the 800-meter run.
Pirates freshman David Munger placed second in the boys 3,200-meter run.
Hannibal sophomore Joseph Jurado placed third in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Hannibal boys team won three relay races -- the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400. They also placed second in the 4x800.
The Hannibal girls team placed second in three relay races -- the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800.
Up next for Hannibal is the Troy Buchanan Relays on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
