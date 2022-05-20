HANNIBAL -- Hannibal captured its first North Central Missouri Conference title in 36 years this season, and were recognized with six All-Conference selections.
Senior right-handed pitcher Tanner VanWinkle was voted in as the No. 2 pitcher on the All-Conference Team after serving as the Pirates ace this season.
VanWinkle was the winning pitcher in Hannibal's conference-clinching win over Moberly on April 25. He also played shortstop and batted in the heart of Hannibal's lineup.
Senior right-handed pitcher Aaris Stolte was fourth in the voting for pitchers and will play for Maryville University next season.
Stolte had several clutch wins for the Pirates this season, including in the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal against North Point. He played in the middle infield when not on the mound and usually batted second in the lineup.
Sophomore Kane Wilson led the voting for position players and rotated between first and second base this season.
Wilson broke Charlie Culp's 2021 record for hits in a single season for Hannibal with 40 hits. He also served as a relief pitcher for Hannibal this season.
Senior catcher Keaton Scott finished fifth in voting for position players and will be heading to play for Missouri S&T collegiately.
Scott made an impact at the top of the Pirates lineup and behind the plate. He excelled at blocking balls in the dirt, handling pitchers and throwing out base runners attempting to steal.
Sophomore third baseman Ryan Ross placed eighth in position player voting. Ross was a smooth fielder at the hot corner and batted in the middle of Hannibal's lineup this season.
Junior Alex Friday rounded out Hannibal's All-Conference selections. He moved from the middle infield to right field this season, while also serving as Hannibal's No. 3 pitcher behind VanWinkle and Stolte.
Fulton junior Dustin Hagens, Kirksville junior Keaton Anderson and Mexico junior Jack Wilburn were the other All-Conference pitchers.
Kirksville junior Jalen Kent, Fulton senior Woodrow Foster, Mexico senior Daeye Miller, Marshall senior Coy Smith, Moberly junior Braeden Hunt, Marshall senior Zach Martinez, Kirksville senior Hunter Tarr, Fulton senior Grant Derenzy, Moberly freshman Jackson Engel, Kirksville junior Dominic Cahalan, Fulton senior Paul Houf and Moberly freshman Mitchell Bruce rounded out the All-Conference position players.
Hannibal finished 8-2 in conference and 19-12 overall this season.
