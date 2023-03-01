Glasgow Jan 27.jpg

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. -- A season that hasn’t gone as Hannibal planned because of a flurry of season-ending injuries, with the Pirates in the midst of a six-game losing streak entering Wednesday's Class 5 District 4 boys basketball quarterfinal.

The Pirates were unable to put an end to that streak, with Ft. Zumwalt South coming away with a 81-37 win.

