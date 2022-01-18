PALMYRA, Mo. -- Hannibal defeated Clark County 55-32 in the opening round of the Tony Lenzini boys basketball tournament on Tuesday night.
Pirates senior Aaris Stolte scored a team-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Senior Brendan Hess added 10 points.
Highland defeated Van-Far 70-60 in the other boys first round game on Tuesday.
Hannibal (4-6) will play Highland (8-1) in the tournament semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.
