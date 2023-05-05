PALMYRA, Mo. -- After a big win over a tough opponent in Macon on Thursday, Hannibal carried that momentum over to Friday's game against the Panthers in the Palmyra Slam at Flower City Park.
The Pirates plated 11 runs in the first inning before Palmyra even batted on its way to an 20-0 win.
"I told the guys even though we only scored four runs against quality pitching last night, but we don't strike out a bunch and put the ball in play hard, that's when offense comes," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "I was really happy that we carried that offensive momentum over to tonight."
Pirates shortstop Kane Wilson broke his own single-season hits record from last year after collecting his 40th hit of the season in Friday's win.
Hannibal got another quality start out of junior right-hander Graysen Crabill, who was the winning pitcher.
Crabill pitched all five innings with seven strikeouts, while limiting the Panthers to just one walk, two hits and no runs.
"Graysen's been consistent for us," Hatton said. "He's one of the guys who's thrown a lot of big games for us and he didn't disappoint tonight. He did a great job of controlling the strike zone and working low in the zone and getting ground balls when we needed it. He stayed away from walks and kept the defense in the game."
Palmyra started freshman right-hander Raeson Miller, who only lasted a third of an inning.
Colby Cook pitched three innings in relief for Palmyra, getting six strikeouts. Jon Lundberg pitched the final 1.2 innings for the Panthers.
Pirates third baseman Ryan Ross went 3-for-4 with a run, double, home run and five RBIs.
Hannibal second baseman Colton Dryden went 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs, triple and five RBIs.
Pirates first baseman Cooper Scott went 2-for-3 with a walk, three runs and a stolen base.
Hannibal shortstop Kane Wilson went 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs, a double and an RBI.
Pirates catcher Waylon Anders went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, two runs and an RBI.
"Very happy with our approaches tonight and our aggressiveness," Hatton said. "As a unit, we did a nice job of attacking strikes early."
Rayce Ragar and Gavin Greving had the lone hits for the Panthers.
Palmyra (1-18) will face Marceline (3-10) at noon on Saturday to close out the Palmyra Slam.
Hannibal (15-14) will face Quincy Notre Dame (24-1) at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Ballfield at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
The Pirates lost a close 4-3 game to QND earlier in the season on April 5.
"We love the challenge of playing QND and playing QND at their place," Hatton said. "I know our guys are going to be excited to get a second chance against a team we played until the very end. A team that we know if we put it all together, we have a chance to win. It's goign to be a fun game and a competitive game."
