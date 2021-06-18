HANNIBAL — With little varsity experience on Hannibal’s pitching staff going into the 2021 season, the Pirates were not sure what to expect.
What started out as uncertainty ended up being a strength for Hannibal, with junior right-handers Tanner VanWinkle and Aaris Stolte leading the way.
VanWinkle earned a North Central Missouri Conference All-Conference selection and threw a no-hitter this season against Palmyra on April 30.
“I did a lot better than I thought I was going to do,” VanWinkle said. “Coming into the season, I knew I was going to be a good pitcher because I was practicing all the time ... as the season started rolling, I started getting better.”
VanWinkle emerged as an ace, pitching two shutouts and compiling a 6-2 record.
“Hopefully, I can get more shutouts (next season),” VanWinkle said. “I want a couple more shutouts.”
Prior to this season, VanWinkle had only pitched a handful of games at the varsity level. However, he earned a win against Marshall during his freshman season and got the save against Mexico in the district semifinal in 2019.
Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton knew in order for the Pirates to be successful this season they needed a big year from VanWinkle.
“There were some kinks to work out,” Hatton said. “We always knew he had great stuff. It’s the mentality, the speed of the varsity game and learning how to pitch. I think over the years, he’s developed a knack for being able to win the mental battle on the mound against varsity-level hitting.”
VanWinkle relies on a fastball as his primary pitch, while also throwing a slider, curveball and changeup.
“Tanner has got what it takes to be a pitcher,” said Hannibal left fielder Charlie Culp. “He’s got a strong head and knows how to hit his spots. He can control a game with his fastball and if you can control a game with your fastball, you won’t be touched.”
Stolte had even less experience going into the 2021 season, with only one varsity appearance his freshman year.
Hannibal had planned on giving Stolte a rotation spot in 2020, but he had to wait until his junior season due to last season’s cancellation.
“I knew Tanner and I were going to have to step up as a good 1-2 punch against all of those teams,” Stolte said. “We knew we had a shot for a conference title ... and it was tough to come up just short of the conference championship.”
Stolte does not possess the overwhelming fastball that VanWinkle has, but has a lot of movement on his pitches and good control.
“We basically grew up together and played on the same teams since I was younger,” VanWinkle said. “We kind of have the same pitching style. What really works is how he can spot a ball.”
Stolte also pitched a shutout this season, striking out 13 batters in a 10-0 win over Fulton on April 22.
The main pitch Stolte relies on is his two-seam fastball. He compliments that with a changeup, curveball and occasional slider.
“I’m really impressed with the way Aaris handled some tough situations this year,” Hatton said. “At times when the control might not had been there, he was able to make big pitches and get guys out.”
Culp praised Stolte’s calmness and demeanor on the mound.
“If there’s an error made behind him, he doesn’t get upset about it,” Culp said. “He stays calm and you can tell by his body positions. How he holds his body and his head during games. It speaks a lot for him on the mound.”
Stolte complimented the team’s defense in helping him have success this season.
“This is by far one of the best defensive teams Hannibal has seen in awhile, especially in the outfield,” Stolte said. “With Braysen (Douglas), Charlie and Drake (Dudley) doing a great job of covering ground. They say 70% of Earth is covered by water and the other part is covered by them.”
Perhaps the biggest question mark going into the 2021 season was pitching depth and who was going to step up behind VanWinkle and Stolte.
One of the pitchers who answered the call was sophomore right-hander Alex Friday, who emerged as a solid pitcher as the season went on.
VanWinkle said the team did not expect Friday to step up like he did prior to the season.
“He came in and surprised me,” VanWinkle said. “He was kind of like me in my freshman year. He came in as a underdog and did good.”
Friday took on an even bigger role late in the season when Stolte was injured and missed the last six games of the year.
“Alex stepped up in a big role this year,” Stolte said. “We didn’t know who else would at the beginning of the year.”
Stolte has fully recovered from his injury and hopes to post an ERA under 1.50 and for the team to compete for the district title next season.
“It sucked losing the last six games of the season,” Stolte said. “That Marshall outing is where I kind of tweaked (my back) and I wasn’t on top of my game. It just gives me more of a challenge next year to bounce back even stronger.”
One thing all three pitchers have in common is they have been coached by Mike Lowes, a former Cardinals farmhand and pitching instructor for the Tri-State Baseball Academy.
“(Lowes) has helped me ever since I was little,” VanWinkle said. “A lot of the thank you goes to him. Coach Hatton has helped me out a lot, as well as Coach (Kyle) Arthaud and the rest of the Hannibal coaching staff.”
Another key to the pitching staff’s success was junior All-Conference catcher Keaton Scott, who each pitcher complimented on the way he called a game.
“If I’m struggling on the mound, he will usually put up a target before the pitch, so I will have something to look at,” VanWinkle said. “It’s just little things like that to help me out and boost my confidence.”
Going into the 2022 season, Hannibal will have three experienced pitchers to lean on with VanWinkle, Stolte and Friday.
The Pirates will also have left-handed pitcher Aneyas Williams in their disposal, a dual-sport athlete who saw limited action on the varsity team in his freshman season.
“It’s just different for most teams (facing me) because they are used to seeing righties,” Williams said. “I pitch lefty, so it’s just harder.”
VanWinkle said he was impressed with Williams’ fastball this season.
“He’s got movement on his ball and it tails,” VanWinkle said. “When Aneyas throws his fastball, it tails a lot.”
Hannibal graduated four seniors from last year’s team, including All-Conference outfielders Culp and Drake Dudley.
While the Pirates will have to replace Culp and Dudley’s offensive production next season, they will enter 2022 with a formidable pitching staff.
“We know that every time (Stolte or VanWinkle) step out there, we have a chance to win,” Hatton said. “I think heading into next year, that’s really something to build off of.”