HANNIBAL — Hannibal’s fortunes will be tied to its formidable pitching staff, which promises to keep the Pirates competitive as it enters the 2022 season.
The Pirates one-two punch of senior right-handers Tanner VanWinkle and Aaris Stolte are the envy of a lot of area teams.
Add junior Alex Friday to the mix, who had a strong season in 2021, the Pirates are also solid in the third rotation spot.
“We bring back out top three,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “We have a lot more depth with some quality younger guys as well. Great problem to have when you have so many arms that are quality (pitchers) and that are experienced. We are looking forward to big years from those guys.”
When not on the mound, Stolte and VanWinkle are penciled in at shortstop and second base.
Stolte also will be counted on to be Hannibal’s sparkplug as its leadoff hitter.
Rounding out the infield will be sophomore Ryan Ross at third base, junior Evan Harsel and sophomore Thomas Janes splitting time at first base and Kane Wilson moving around several infield positions.
Another key player in the Pirates lineup is senior catcher Keaton Scott, who is valued for his defensive play, handling of pitchers and bat.
“To have a senior catcher like Keaton and somebody who has such a good feel for calling games and keeping our pitchers relaxed and focused is huge,” Hatton said. “It takes a lot of stress for calling games and takes a lot of stress of us as coaches when we know we have guys on the field that can compete and guide what we are doing.”
Senior right fielder Braysen Douglas emerged as a strong hitter last season and wound up as Hannibal’s team leader in home runs in 2021.
Douglas will not be ready to play at the season’s start after tearing his ACL during football season, with Hannibal hoping to get him back at some point this year.
“We are looking forward to him getting back,” Hatton said. “Another senior that’s meant a lot to our program over the past couple of years. Really solid defensive player and came on late last year with the bat.”
Hannibal will also need to replace Drake Dudley in center field and Charlie Culp in left field, who both excelled with the bat, glove and on the base paths during their final season in 2021.
Friday and sophomore Cody Culp will be looked to fill spots in the outfield, along with several other players.
“It’s going to be a team approach to fill those holes,” Hatton said. “As coaches, we are going to have to figure out who needs to be in what spot in the lineup. Once we do that, I think we are going to be a pretty good team.”
Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex is getting a turf upgrade this season and will play its home games at Clemens Field while the installation is ongoing.
“It’s a lot of the same with the surface and it might be a little smoother, but it’s something we’re not used to,” Hatton said. “That’s the same thing throughout a baseball season you will see, different fields.”
The Pirates tied the school single-season record for wins in 2021 with 16, but fell just short of winning its first conference title in over 30 years.
The North Central Missouri Conference championship and a big postseason run is something Hannibal has its eyes on this season.
“We tell our guys we’ve got to go one day at a time and the conference (title) is our first goal,” Hatton said. “Once we get to that point at the end of the month, those games we are going to be looking at.”
2022 Schedule
March 18-19 — Troy Baseball Classic
March 26 — vs. Wright City
March 26 — at Warrenton
March 29 — Moberly
March 31 — at Mexico
April 6 — Quincy Notre Dame
April 8 — Fulton
April 9 — at Kirksville
April 9 — vs. Knox County
April 12 — Kirksville
April 13 — at Quincy Notre Dame
April 14 — at Holt
April 16 — at Timberland (DH)
April 19 — Mexico
April 21 — at Fulton
April 22- at Marshall
April 25 — at Moberly
April 26 — Marshall
April 28 — at Hickman
April 29 — at Palmyra
May 2 — Bowling Green
May 3 — Clark County
May 5 — at Macon
May 6-7 — Palmyra/QND cluster
May 10 — Highland
