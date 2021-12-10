HANNIBAL — It was one of the most successful season in team history and the Hannibal Pirates football team are now collecting postseason award hardware.
Hannibal had eight players named to the Class 4 All-State Team, including three First Team selections.
Named to the All-State First Team were quarterback Courtland Watson, offensive tackle Caden Selle and running back/wide receiver Aneyas Williams.
Making the All-State Second Team were defensive lineman Brady Zimmerman, linebacker Tyler Hardy and safety Kaiser Greenwell.
Making the All-State Third Team were running back A.J. Thomas and middle linebacker Ashton Watts.
Hannibal also had 13 players named to the All-District Team for the Class 4 District 5 bracket.
Offensive selections included offensive lineman Austin Wilhoit, Thomas, Selle, Watson and Williams.
Defensive selections included defensive end Kane Wilson, cornerback Markahl Humphrey, defensive lineman Rommel Pinner, linebacker John Clubine, Zimmerman, Greenwell and Watts.
Hannibal finished the season with a 13-1 record. The Pirates defeated Warrenton and Jefferson City on its way to the Class 4 District 5 title, and then defeated West Plains and North County in the Class 4 state tournament before falling to Smithville in the Class 4 Show-Me Bowl on Dec. 3.
