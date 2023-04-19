HANNIBAL -- Hannibal knew Wednesday's game against North Central Missouri Conference foe Fulton was a pivotal game if it wanted to keep its dreams of repeating as conference champions alive.
Those dreams took a hit when Fulton jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Hannibal didn't panic, though.
The Pirates stayed within themselves and fought back for a 14-6 victory over the Hornets, avenging an earlier defeat against Fulton on April 7.
"As many ups and downs that we've been though, we are kind of made for that moment," said Pirates head coach Ian Hatton. "It's a big conference game that we knew we had to win to make sure we give ourselves a chance down the stretch to win the conference title again. So I didn't expect anything less of our guys and they didn't disappoint."
Hannibal right-handed pitcher Alex Friday settled in after giving up four runs during the first inning, two of which were unearned.
Friday did not allow any runs during the second or third innings and finished with a line of four innings with three strikeouts, while allowing four walks, five hits and four earned runs.
Colton Dryden pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in relief with three strikeouts to earn the win. Ryan Ross got the final out on the mound.
"We've done a great job of competing and the defense has been there behind us for the most part," Hatton said. "Nice job of Alex getting through some tough spots early. Then Colton coming out of the bullpen and shutting down that offense. I was very impressed with that."
After falling behind four runs before batting, Hannibal answered with three runs in the bottom half of the first. Dryden hit a double that scored Waylon Anders and Friday doubled home Dryden and Ross.
After Fulton took a 6-2 lead in the top of the fourth inning, Hannibal tied it up in the bottom half, starting with a bases loaded walk by Anders to score Tre Hoskins. Wilson then hit a double that scored Evan Harsell and Cooper Scott.
After the tie, Fulton removed starting pitcher Dustin Hagens, who went four innings with four strikeouts, while allowing three walks, eight hits and six earned runs.
"We've been talking about doing little things right and trying to hone in on the mental side of the game," Hatton said. "We scored six runs off of Fulton's best pitcher, a guy that beat us a couple of weeks ago. It was the approach up and down the lineup. We swung at strikes and we did a great job of moving runners on the bases."
With the Hornets putting in Walker Gohring in relief, the Pirates feasted in the fifth inning and took a 11-6 lead.
It started with Grayson Crabill singling home Friday, who led the inning off with a double. Later, Anders drew another bases loaded walk to score Hoskins. Wilson singled home Harsell and finally Dryden singled home Crabill and Anders.
Hannibal did not let up in the sixth inning. Scott singled home Hoskins, Anders doubled home Crabill and Wilson grounded out to score Scott to increase Hannibal's lead by three runs.
"Lots of credit to the bottom of our lineup tonight," Hatton said. "Our 7-8-9 hitters were as solid as you can get. Did a great job of working counts and getting on base and moving guys over. they allowed the top of the lineup to do the damage. Very good team effort tonight."
Anders went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs.
Wilson went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBIs.
Dryden went 2-for-5 with a double, run and three RBIs.
Friday went 2-for-4 with a run, two doubles and two RBIs.
Crabill went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.
Hannibal (9-11, 5-2) will host conference foe Marshall (2-12) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Friday.
"Hopefully we can put together another effort like this and keep the momentum rolling," Hatton said. "We tell our guys there are no free wins in our conference and there are no free wins in varsity baseball. We are going to get back to work tomorrow and get ready to play a big game on Friday that will get us one step closer to our ultimate goal, which is a conference championship."
