WENTZVILLE, Mo. -- Just as the conference meet, Hannibal came away with wins for both the boys and girls track and field teams in the Class 4 District 4 meet at North Point High School on Saturday.
The Hannibal girls team finished in first with a team score of 151, while the boys team placed first with a team score of 181.33.
Hannibal sophomore Jocelyn Dorsey won the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:50.48, while also placing second in the 800-meter run at 2:29.13.
The Hannibal girls won the 4x100-meter relay race. They also finished third in the 4x200 and 4x800.
Pirates junior Nora Hark won the girls javelin with a distance of 128-05.00, while also placing third in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.94.
Hannibal freshman Taegen Novel won the girls high jump with a distance of 5-02.25.
Hannibal had two top finishers in girls pole vault, with freshman Emily Groth placing second at 8-06.25 and junior Katie Locke placing third at 8-00.50.
Pirates sophomore Danica Vohs placed fourth in girls triple jump at a distance of 32-07.50.
Hannibal sophomore Olivia Mears placed third in girls discus with a distance of 100-10.00.
Pirates sophomore Kameil Crane placed third in girls javelin with a distance of 114-05.00.
Hannibal senior Bailee Brown placed third in girls shot put with a distance of 33-01.25.
Pirates sophomore Aneyas Williams had two second-place finishes in boys sprint races, the 100-meter dash (11.31) and 200-meter dash (22.73).
Hannibal junior Sheldon Bergheger placed third in the boys 100-meter dash at 11.45.
Pirates junior Cameron Nichols won the boys 400-meter dash at 51.56 and placed third in the 800-meter dash at 2:02.10.
Hannibal junior Eli Hess placed fourth in the boys 1,600-meter run at 4:48.31.
The boys had two top finishers in the 3,200-meter run, with freshman David Munger placing third at 11:04.72 and senior Xavier Damotte placing fourth at 11:05.21.
In the boys 110-meter hurdles, sophomore Joseph Jurado placed second at 17.00 and freshman Chance Whiteside placed third at 17.09.
Hannibal junior Markahl Humphrey placed third in the boys 300-meter hurdles at 44.43.
The Hannibal boys won two relay races, the 4x100 and 4x200. They also placed second in the 4x400 and third in the 4x800.
Pirates junior Haden Robertson came away with a pair of wins on the boys side, winning the long jump at 21-00.00 and the triple jump at 39-11.25.
Hannibal senior Kaiser Greenwell won the boys pole vault at 13-05.25. He also placed second in long jump at 20-01.50 and second in triple jump at 39-10.75.
Pirates senior Caden Selle placed second in the boys discus at 129-07.00.
Hannibal will compete in the track sectionals on Saturday at Mexico High School, starting at 8:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.