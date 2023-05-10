HANNIBAL -- With postseason quickly approaching, both Hannibal and visiting Payson Seymour were looking for momentum going into Wednesday's game between schools from opposite sides of the Mississippi River.
The Pirates would go on to defeat the Indians 10-1 to win their second game in a row to end the regular season after falling to Elsberry 9-8 on Monday.
The start of Wednesday's game was anything but smooth for Hannibal with Evan Harsell walking the first two Payson batters and allowing a hit to Ashton Ertz to load the bases with nobody out.
Harsell got the next two batters out and then allowed an RBI single to Nolan Sparks that scored Blake Schwartz, but limited the damage to just one Payson run.
"It's a game tonight where we wanted to continue to build some momentum going into districts," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "I think Evan getting tough with the bases loaded and nobody out and getting out of that inning (with one run) was key. (He made) some quality pitches and the defense stepped up for him."
The Indians lead would not last long with Hannibal answering in the bottom half of the first inning.
After Ertz beaned Kane Wilson and Colton Dryden in back-to-back at bats, Ryan Ross came through with a clutch two-out double to score both of them and give Hannibal a 2-1 lead.
"That's kind of been the thing -- we've been scoring in the early innings a lot over the past couple of weeks," Hatton said. "Even though we did give up one run in the top, it was a great response to get those two runs. Really nice at bats to get on base and then Ryan coming through to get them in. That's a game changer. That's momentum that you might otherwise not have if the inning ends and you don't score."
Harsell settled down and did not allow another run. He was the winning pitcher after going four innings with two strikeouts and allowing two walks, three hits and one earned run.
"You got to be able to get yourself out of some jams like that to win the game," Hatton said of Harsell. "Very happy with the way he pitched out of that and the defense staying with him."
Graysen Crabill pitched two innings in relief and Wilson finished out the seventh for Hannibal.
Bodie Rollins and Waylon Anders both came through with sacrifice flies in the second inning to score Crabill and Tre Hoskins, giving Hannibal a 4-1 lead.
Hannibal scored four runs in the third inning, with an RBI single by Rollins to score Ross, a two-RBI single by Hoskins to score Alex Friday and Crabill and another sac fly by Anders to score Rollins.
The Pirates added two more runs in the fifth inning when Cooper Scott singled home Rollins and Wilson doubled home Scott.
The bottom of the lineup came through for Hannibal, especially in the eight-hole with Rollins, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, two runs and two RBIs.
"They've been great at the plate," Hatton said. "They've done a really nice job of commanding the strike zone and being aggressive on strikes. Getting on base and working some tough at bats so the top of the lineup has opportunities to get them in. That's a full team approach and those guys are confident at the plate."
Scott went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases, a run and an RBI.
Ross went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, stolen base, run and two RBIs.
Although the Pirates didn't match their total of 16 stolen bases from Tuesday's win over Highland, Hannibal had eight steals. Scott and Aaron Daughtery both had two stolen bases.
Hatton said he's talked with his team about being more aggressive on the base paths.
"The effort tonight on the bases to get closer to home plate when the ball's not put in play is something you got to be able to do to win in the postseason," Hatton said. "It's something you've got to do to be able to generate offense, especially if the bats go cold. Really nice job of being aggressive out there tonight."
Ertz was the losing pitcher after going 2.1 innings with three strikeouts, while allowing two walks, five hits and eight earned runs.
Schwartz, Random Zehnle and Brody Dieker all pitched in relief for Payson.
Payson Seymour (5-18) will face Liberty (5-13) in the opening round of the Class 1A Mendon Regional at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Hannibal finishes the regular season with a 17-16 record and will host the Class 5 District 4 tournament. The Pirates first round opponent has not been determined and will be announced later this week.
"We'll be back at it Thursday at practice," Hatton said. "We'll get a few days off and then we'll go at it again next week to get ready."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.