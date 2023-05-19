HANNIBAL -- Hannibal held the lead for almost the entirety of the Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal.
The Pirates just couldn't close it out.
St. Dominic rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh as the 'home team' to come away with a 6-5 win over Hannibal in front of a hometown crowd of Pirates fans at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex on Thursday evening.
"That's baseball sometimes," said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. "The game's not over until it is. With good teams like that, you can't give them anything and for the most part we didn't."
Pirates senior left-hander Evan Harsell pitched five innings with four strikeouts, while allowing four walks, three hits and one earned run.
Harsell would be pulled prior to the sixth inning and relieved by Alex Friday and Kane Wilson.
"I thought Evan's start was amazing," Hatton said. "If it wasn't for the pitch count, we would have kept him rolling and it would have been his game. Proud of his effort and proud of the intensity out of the gate."
After St. Dominic pitcher Charlie Kilcullin retired the first two batters in the first inning, Wilson singled and Colton Dryden walked.
Ryan Ross then came through with a RBI double to score Wilson and Friday then hit a two-RBI double to score Dryden and Ross to give Hannibal an early 30 lead.
"Those are big deals, especially for guys like that in the middle part of the order," Hatton said. "Really working their way on base at the top of the lineup and those guys getting to pitches after not falling behind."
The Crusaders put up a run in the bottom of the first and both teams would be held scoreless in the second.
The Pirates added two more runs in the third inning when Friday hit into a fielder's choice that scored Dryden and Rollins hit a sac fly to score Friday.
St. Dominic chipped away one run in the bottom of the third and sixth innings to narrow Hannibal's lead to 5-3.
The Pirates had additional opportunities to score in the later innings; putting stranding two runners in each of the fourth, sixth and seventh innings.
"I might have missed one here or there on sending a guy home that could've made the difference," Hatton said. "It's just a tough game overall and I'm very proud of our guys for the way they competed tonight."
The Crusaders entered the bottom of the seventh inning down two runs, but would tie it up and Connor Beerman would deliver the game-winning hit that scored Jack Roppa.
Ross went 2-for-3 with a walk, run and an RBI.
Friday went 1-for-4 with a run and three RBIs.
Hannibal finishes the season with a 17-17 record after a 1-5 start to the season.
The Pirates will graduate Harsell and Friday.
"They're guy who have been with us for four years," Hatton said. "They are guys who had to go through the covid year and lose that year of experience, but they are guys who have stuck with us and always competed in practice and in games. I'm proud of them for getting that opportunity and playing really well in their final game."
Hannibal had four All-Conference players this season with Harsell, Wilson, Dryden and Cooper Scott earning selections. The latter three will return next season.
"We are always proud to get as many All-Conference guys a we can and it's always nice to get them," Hatton said. "I'm really happy for Evan as a senior to get it as a pitcher, especially not having a lot of varsity experience prior to that. Those other three guys will (be back) and I'm very proud of how they played in all phases of the game and will be even better next year."
