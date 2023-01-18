Culp.jpg

Hannibal junior Cody Culp wrestles Hillsboro opponent Blake Jackson during the 138-pound match at Korf Gymnasium on Wednesday.

 Brooke Beeler/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL — Hannibal boys and girls wrestling utilized Wednesday night’s dual against Hillsboro at Korf Gymnasium to focus on mid-season improvement.

The Pirates fell to the Hawks 67-5, falling to a team who is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 3 in the state of Missouri, 67-5.

