HANNIBAL -- The annual Becky Thatcher Relays at Porter Stadium took place Friday night with 13 schools competing in the meet hosted by Hannibal.
Friday saw Liberty, Bowling Green, Clark Co., FZN, FZS, Kirskville, Mark Twain, Palmyra, Pittsfield, Quincy, Ilini West, Rushville-Industry and Barry Western all compete in several events.
Hannibal had a great day overall with the boys team finishing second with 120 points while the girls ran away with the meet finishing first with 160 points. The next team had 89.
Below are the total team scores for the boys and girls sides.
Male Teams
1st - Bowling Green High School (129 points)
2nd - Hannibal High School (120 points)
3rd - Ft. Zumwalt North High School (62 points)
4th - Quincy High School (59 points)
5th - Rushville-Industry (41 points)
6th - Jacksonville High School (39 points)
7th - Kirksville High School (30 points)
8th - Carthage (Illini West) (28 points)
9th - Mark Twain High School (26 points)
10th - Liberty (22 points)
11th - Palmyra (18 points)
12th - Ft. Zumwalt South High School (9 points)
13th - Pittsfield (6 points)
Female Teams
1st - Hannibal High School (160 points)
2nd - Quincy High School (89 points)
3rd - Ft. Zumwalt South High School (76 points)
4th - Palmyra High School (68 points)
5th - Kirksville High School (59 points)
6th - Bowling Green High School (36 points)
T-7th - Liberty and Mark Twain High School (20 points)
9th - Pittsfield (16 points)
10th - Carthage (Illini West) (14 points)
11th - Rushville (13 points)
12th - Jacksonville (10 points)
Quincy boys and girls finished within the top five, as head coach Laura McClelland credited their team for being well balanced having top tier athletes in several events.
“We had a really strong day," said McClelland. "We kind of pulled back some of our kids to keep them fresh and to heal a few minor injuries but overall ran well, some of our relays stepped up today, we had a lot of individual personal records, all around good day."
“We are really balanced in several events, we tend to have a stand out or two in both boys and girls in distance races, sprints, throwing, and so forth. Every year we have at least 2-3 strong kids in each event.”
On the Hannibal side of things, head coach Jeff Gschwender spoke on the team really performing well in the hurdles, spring relays and throwing events Friday night.
“Our boys hurdles ran well, all of our boys and girls sprint relays ran well, Jocelyn Dorsey runs well in her event consistently," said Gschwender. "Some of our throwers stepped up tonight in a big way, before Nora got hurt she had her second-best throw of the year in the javelin."
To view all of the individual results from Friday's 13 team Hannibal track meet you can visit the link below with every event of the night.
Gschwender was also proud overall of how the boys and girls performed across the board as they gear up for conference play next week.
“Overall as far as a team, our kids competed really well, they really get after it," Gschwender said. "We had a lot of personal bests in several events today. Our girls ran away with the meet, the boys had quite a fight with some bad luck but still competed well."
"But it was a great meet for us, great competition like it always is here and I was really proud of our kids. I thought they ran really well and now is just staying healthy and getting ready for conference.”
Hannibal track will compete once again next Friday in the NCMC meet in Marshall, Mo. at 4 p.m.
McClelland talked about keep their athletes fresh and ready to go heading into competitive conference play.
“Next week we have conference, so we’re going to really be looking to peak," said McClelland. "We had a couple girls sit out tonight that hopefully we get back healthy for next week's tough competition."
The Blue Devils will compete next Saturday in a road meet in Collinsville, Ill. at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.