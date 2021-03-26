Pirates kick off track season in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Mo. — Hannibal opened up its track and field season on Friday with a triangular meet at Palmyra High School that also included Marion County.
Pirates track and field head coach Jeff Gschwender said it was great to kick off the season in Palmyra.
“I’ve never been to a meet in Palmyra before and I’ve been going against Palmyra since I’ve been in high school,” Gschwender said. “It’s kind of nice to come out here to new facilities and everything. They are just getting their feet wet as far as running a meet and I think they did a good job.”
Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark came away with two wins in the girls 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
“She’s just a heck of an athlete,” Gschwender said. “She comes to practice every single day and she’s got a goal to get better and better. Whether if it’s technique, getting in better shape or getting stronger. She’s just fun to coach.”
In the boys 110-meter hurdles, John Clubine came away with a win for Hannibal.
Pirates junior Kaiser Greenwell won the pole vault and triple jump, while finishing second in the long jump.
Another highlight was freshman Aneyas Williams and senior Andrew Tweedy finishing one-two in the boys 400-meter dash.
Despite being a senior, Tweedy is in his first year of running track.
“He did a great job in the high jump and then he came out and ran a great 400,” Gschwender said. “Then, he filled a spot with an injury in the 4X400. He just gets better and better as each day goes.”
Williams came away with a win in the long jump.
Gschwender said Williams is a great all-around athlete that will continue to improve.
“He’s a perfectionist,” Gschwender said. “Even in that 400, he’s got a little bit to learn on that as far as running. You can put him in a lot of stuff and he’s just going to do very well at it.”
Junior Cameron Nichols won the boys 1,600-meter race for the Pirates.
“He is a workhorse,” Gschwender said. “You can put whatever you want in front of him and he’s going to run it. He’s a great competitor and does a great job.”
Jade Thomas won the girls high jump for Hannibal.
Hannibal’s Jocelyn Dorsey finished second to Delaney Straus in the girls 1,600-meter race to Marion County’s Delaney Straus.
Next up for Hannibal is a varsity dual at Jefferson City on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Gschwender said the girls side was dealing with some injuries and lack of practices.
“A lot of our girls were packed pretty tight with a lot of events and with a small meet like this, you don’t get nearly as much rest,” Gschwender said. “We are looking for a little bit better performances when they have a little bit more rest in Jefferson City.”