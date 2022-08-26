HANNIBAL -- It started with just two swimmers when Hannibal started its boys swim team in 2020.
Now in its third season, Hannibal is up to seven swimmers after having five last season.
"That should really help out morale a lot more, seeing the other people out," said junior Mahdi Behniaye. "A lot more people to come together and hype each other up."
Senior Dawson Behl is the only remaining member from the inaugural season and was named team captain.
"Being only a seven person team, it's probably the smallest team in the Hannibal school district and for any swim team around," Behl said. "I would just like to make our (team) known and in the spotlight."
Behl is coming off a seventh-place state finish in the 100-breaststroke and a 14th-place state finish in the 100-free. He also participates in the 100-backstroke and 50-free.
"I would like to place higher in state and I would like to place first," Behl said. "I know there's a bunch of kids that advanced with me, but I would say placing high in state is the primary goal."
Behl will have his mother as the team's head coach this season, with LaRhonda Behl taking over for Mindy Parshall.
Coach Behl said she has had a lot of support from other coaches, Parshall and activities director Clint Graham.
"They are all jumping in and helping me with things I need to know, so it's been fine," Coach Behl said. "I've actually been in the swimming world for about 20 years. My kids swam, from my oldest ones to my youngest. So I know a lot about swimming, but the coaching part is a little different."
Hannibal's swimmers have been practicing at the YMCA of Hannibal early in the morning for an hour during preseason practices.
Coach Behl has identified a few areas that can help swimmers cut down their times.
"In a race you can be fast you, but you can really drop your time by getting off the blocks (fast), your turns and finishing fast," Coach Behl said. "That's where you can drop times and where we've been working on. It makes a difference in a race. I've seen kids win and lose races because of those three things."
Behniaye has been putting in work during the offseason and competes in the 100-butterfly and 200-IM. He hopes to also compete in the 100-breaststroke.
"During my offseason from high school, I've lifted a lot trying to get ready for the season," Behniaye said. "Doing a lot of cardio and in the pool training."
Sophomore Atticus Sternke was a state qualifier during his freshman season, earning a medal after placing 10th in the 200-free.
Sternke also competes in the 100-free and 100-breaststroke.
"I'm hoping to get a national cut in a couple of my events this season," Sternke said. "Also PR in my events by a couple of seconds."
Sternke is looking forward to swimming at the Mizzou Aquatic Center and hopes the team keeps growing.
"This is going to be a lot better than last year," Sternke said. "I'm just hoping that every year we grow exponentially."
Senior Garrett Heaton joins the team this season and has worked as a lifeguard at the Hannibal Aquatic Center the past two summers.
Heaton did some swimming on his own prior to the start of fall practices.
"I've never really done this before," Heaton said. "But my goal is to get stronger and make improvements."
Sophomore Kyrie Wilkerson is also new to the team this year, but has some prior swimming experience.
"I'm very excited for the season," Wilkerson said. "I'm very excited to see what it holds. Not just for me, but for my teammates to see what we can all accomplish."
Wilkerson has been working on various aspects of swimming during practices.
"Swimming is not just about who goes faster," Wilkerson said. "It's about making sure that you have good mental health and making sure you are able to work well with other people. At the end of the day, we are all winners."
Hannibal also returns sophomore Cody Allen to the team, while freshman Jack Briscoe is the third newcomer to the team.
Coach Behl is hoping the entire team will have a successful season.
"I would like to see all of my boys go to state this year and I think that we can do it," Coach Behl said. "I just want them to enjoy swimming. I want them to reach their goals, but I really want them to come together as a team and have a good time with swimming."
2022 Schedule
All home meets are at the YMCA of Hannibal
Aug. 27 -- at St. Peters Rec-Plex vs. Fort Zumwalt West
Aug. 30 -- at St. Peters Rec-Plex vs. Fort Zumwalt South and Hazelwood Central
Sept. 10 -- at Ladue Horton Watkins High School vs. Ladue
Sept. 15 -- Fort Zumwalt West
Sept. 22 -- Missouri Military Academy, North Point and Wentzville Holt
Sept. 24 -- at Mizzou Aquatic Center vs. Hickman
Oct. 1 -- at St. Peters Rec-Plex vs. Fort Zumwalt North
Oct. 13 -- Marshall, Missouri Military Academy and Wentzville Liberty
Oct. 15 -- at Sedalia High School vs. Smith-Cotton
Oct. 27 -- at Westminster Christian Academy vs. Westminster Christian Academy and Vianney
Oct. 31-Nov. 1 -- at Central Academy of Excellence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.