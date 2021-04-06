HANNIBAL — Hannibal won its sixth match in a row on Tuesday at Norwoods Golf Course, beating three schools out for first-place.
Hannibal had the low team score of 158. South Shelby was second at 172, Bowling Green was third at 208 and Louisiana was fourth at 235.
Quinn Thomas shot a season-low -3, and Hunter Parker had his best performance, making par. Ashlin Sharkey scored a 43 and Courtland Watson scored a 46.
Hannibal (6-0) will compete in the Moberly Invitational on Tuesday, April 13, the Pirates first tournament of the season.