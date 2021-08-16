HANNIBAL — Hannibal enters the 2021 football season with high expectations after winning the district championship last season.
The Pirates finished 8-3 and advanced all the way to the state quarterfinals before falling to MICDS.
Hannibal accomplished all of this despite a late-season injury to quarterback Courtland Watson and the absence of then-head coach Quentin Hamner during the final couple of games.
New head coach Jeff Gschwender takes over after serving as the Pirates offensive coordinator for the past several years and retained the entire coaching staff.
“We definitely expect to be successful in our conference, first of all,” Gschwender said. “After that, we want to be playing our best football and hopefully make a deeper run that we did last year.”
Watson will have a familiar voice with Gschwender as head coach and have the same offensive system going into 2021.
“Me and Coach G get together well,” Watson said. “I was really excited when he got head coach because he was a great offensive coordinator for me the last three years.”
Watson enters his senior season with a goal of winning a state championship.
“I definitely see myself as a leader on the team,” Watson said. “I try to do my best to get the best out of my teammates, so we can come out and do our thing on Friday nights.”
The Pirates graduated All-Conference running back Damien French, but has several options to replace him in the backfield.
Hannibal remains with plenty of talented running backs such as A.J. Thomas and Aneyas Williams. Tyler Hardy and Markell Humphrey have also been getting snaps at running back during training camp.
“(Thomas) has a little different style as a running back (than French),” Gschwender said. “He’s a lot more physical of a back when running through the tackles, but he’s definitely got some speed to make the edge. Obviously, Aneyas has just got some great ability and great speed.”
Gschwender plans to utilize his running backs in the passing game and has several good options at receiver. Kaiser Greenwell is a returning starter, while Darek Clark and John Clubine figure to get reps at wide receiver.
Hannibal returns four of its five offensive line starters, with only center being occupied by a first-year starter. All-Conference tackle Caden Selle suffered a preseason injury, but should be ready by the second or third game.
“(Selle) will be back pretty early and we have a couple of people filling in that spot that are really doing a great job at practice,” Gschwender said. “They are just getting better and better everyday.”
Junior middle linebacker Ashton Watts has emerged as one of the key players on the Pirates defense and joins Tyler Hardy as a duo of top linebackers for Hannibal.
Watts said he has taken on a leadership role for Hannibal’s defense.
“It’s our job to know where everybody is and get everybody into position,” Watts said. “Push everybody to be the best that they can be.”
Senior Brady Zimmerman earned First Team All-Conference honors last season and is a mainstay of Hannibal’s defensive line.
The Pirates will also count on sophomores Kane Wilson and Trenton Cowden to get significant playing time on the defensive line.
“The defensive line is going to be good,” Greenwell said. “We are going to have a few new players,” Watts said. “Brady Zimmerman is returning and will be able to help them out.”
Greenwell was a Second Team All-Conference selection last season as a safety and figures to move into a leadership role after the graduation of First Team All-Conference selection Drake Dudley.
“I’m a free safety, so I kind of run the defensive backfield a little bit,” Greenwell said. “Just tell everyone where to go and make sure everyone is in the right spots.”
Gschwender is feeling upbeat about his special teams units.
“We have great team speed as a whole,” Gschwender said. “When you’ve got that, the athletes can focus on special teams and realize how important they are. With the speed and talent that we have, I think special teams can be a very key factor on our team this year.”
Gschwender’s main goal is to get the team firing on all cylinders so the Pirates can make a deep postseason run.
Greenwell echoed those sentiments from his head coach.
“We have a lot of expectations coming into this year,” Greenwell said. “A state championship is always the goal, but we got to get through conference and districts and the rest of the playoffs first.”
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — at Helias Catholic
Sept. 3 — Jefferson City
Sept. 10 — at Ft. Zumwalt West
Sept. 17 — Fulton
Sept. 24 — at Mexico
Oct. 1 — Kirksville
Oct. 8 — at Moberly
Oct. 15 — Marshall
Oct. 22 — at Battle