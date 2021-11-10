HANNIBAL — It has been a historic season for Hannibal with the Pirates closing in on their second state tournament berth in program history.
First, the Pirates have business to take care of. Hannibal will play Jefferson City for the second time this season in the Class 4 District 5 championship game at Porter Stadium on Friday night.
“We focus week by week, game by game,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “It doesn’t matter who lines up in front of us, we just need to be prepared. This week we are focused on Jeff City. Making sure that we are playing our game. Making sure we are playing a clean game and making sure we have another week to play.”
Jefferson City had long been a thorn in Hannibal’s side, with the Pirates going 66 years without a win over the Jays until defeating Jefferson City in 2020.
Hannibal has carried that momentum over to 2021. The Pirates won the first meeting between the two schools, defeating the Jays 40-13 on Sept. 3.
It’s a different Jefferson City team now, with the Jays picking up the new offensive and defensive schemes by first-year head coach Damon Wells.
After starting the season 0-3, the Jays have went 6-1 since then. Jefferson City is coming off a 61-19 win over Kirksville in last week’s district semifinal match.
“It’s really a case that they’ve gotten better and better,” Gschwender said. “We just need to prepare for some of the little wrinkles they’ve put into place since the first time we played them. Making sure that we are doing are jobs and hopefully we will have a similar outcome as last time.”
Hannibal has also been on a roll after finishing the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record.
The Pirates thrashed Warrenton 76-6 in last Friday’s district semifinal game, with Aneyas Williams scoring four touchdowns. The All-Conference sophomore running back scored both rushing and receiving touchdowns, as well as a interception return on defense.
Pirates quarterback Courtland Watson is also coming off a big game, throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for two more against the Warriors.
“The main thing is that we are executing well and playing clean football,” Gschwender said. “We’re not putting the ball on the ground. Kids are doing what we prepared to do throughout the week. We’ve got a lot of weapons on offense and when stuff is done right, there’s a lot of different things we can do.”
Hannibal’s defense came away with two turnovers for scores last week, Williams’ interception and Kane Wilson intercepting the ball and later fumbling it before being recovered by Ashton Watts for a score.
All-Conference safety Kaiser Greenwell also had a big game, coming away with a team-high 10 tackles against the Warriors last week.
“They are taking a lot of pride in holding their opponents (down),” Gschwender said. “Not just point-wise, but yardage-wise also. Making sure that all of our blitz tracks are hitting right on time and making sure that we are disciplined when we need to be.”
The Pirates will need to focus on slowing down Jays running back Kevion Pendleton and quarterback Hayden Wells.
“The main thing is that our defense is a very disciplined unit,” Gschwender said. “When you add that to the type of kids we have and the speed we have, (we do well).”
