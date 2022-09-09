HANNIBAL -- It's safe to say losing to Helias in Week 1 lit a fire under Hannibal.
The Pirates picked up the pace in last Friday's 53-28 win over Jefferson City with the help of eight touchdowns by Aneyas Williams, a single-game record for Hannibal.
"Offensively, we played a lot better, (because) we just played fast and physical," said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. "The defense took them a little bit to see what was going on with the style of offense Jeff City runs. It's kind of tough to deal with, especially for some guys who don't have a ton of experience. After they got a handful of plays under their belt, the defense stepped it up too."
Williams was responsible for all 53 of Hannibal's points, kicking each extra point in his record-setting game.
The junior all-purpose back had 17 carries for 182 yards and caught eight passes for 131 yards.
"He played great obviously," Gschwender said. "He had some really great runs and did typical Aneyas stuff, but our line just played like they were a whole different group compared to the week before."
Senior Markahl Humphrey has emerged as a reliable compliment to Williams, rushing 16 times for 94 yards in Week 2.
"Markahl has big play, breakaway speed too," Gschwender said. "He's a home run hitter anytime he touches the ball."
Hannibal made an offensive adjustment to focus on running downhill between Week 1 and Week 2.
"What we pressed after that Week 1 game is you guys have got to fly out of the backfield," Gschwender said. "Then after you hit the hole, you can do your thing. You can make your cuts and do what you've got to do to get your yards. A lot of it is just their speed and them attacking out of the backfield."
Sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders is coming off a performance where he went 11-for-17 passing for 154 yards and three touchdowns.
Most importantly, Anders has done a good job of limiting mistakes and has avoided turnovers.
"He looks undersized and he's a sophomore, but he handles himself like an upperclassman," Gschwender said. "He's extremely cool and calm in the huddle throughout games. Even when stuff gets tough, he doesn't get riled up. He stays under control and really focuses on what he needs to do. I'm just extremely impressed with his decision making and ability to get rid of the ball quick."
Defensively, Kane Wilson is coming off a week where he made nine tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and a sack. All-State linebacker Ashton Watts had eight tackles.
The Pirates will get a test from Troy Buchanan (1-1) on Saturday, facing a team that is coming off a Class 6 Final Four appearance in 2021.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Troy Buchanan High School, as the game was switched from a Friday to Saturday over the summer.
The Trojans have a playmaker at quarterback with senior Charos Sutton, who threw for 2,314 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 1,090 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.
Troy also has a top-notch running back with Brett Smith, who had two touchdowns in Week 1.
"They've got an extremely athletic quarterback who was Class 6 All-State last year and they've got a good running back too," Gschwender said. "It's just a case of making sure that we are recognizing all of their stuff."
Troy returns two All-Staters on its defensive unit with Smith at linebacker and Jakhai Lang on the defensive line. Safety Nick Bova is a three-time All-Conference selection.
"Really, just cleaning up our offensive game," Gschwender said of this week's preparation. "Just staying running downhill, staying fast in the backfield and running off the ball. Really just doing our stuff that we do best."
