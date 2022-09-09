Aneyas.jpg

Hannibal junior Aneyas Williams (22) splits two Jay defenders during the Pirates game against Jefferson City on Friday, Sept. 2 in Jefferson City. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- It's safe to say losing to Helias in Week 1 lit a fire under Hannibal.

The Pirates picked up the pace in last Friday's 53-28 win over Jefferson City with the help of eight touchdowns by Aneyas Williams, a single-game record for Hannibal.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.