Hannibal left-handed pitcher Evan Harsell winds up in his delivery during a game against Kirksville on Monday, April 3 at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Field.

HANNIBAL -- In the first of three North Central Missouri Conference showdowns this week, Hannibal fell to Mexico in a road baseball game on Tuesday.

Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Evan Harsell went six innings with three stirkeouts and gave up two runs.

