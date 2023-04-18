HANNIBAL -- In the first of three North Central Missouri Conference showdowns this week, Hannibal fell to Mexico in a road baseball game on Tuesday.
Pirates left-handed starting pitcher Evan Harsell went six innings with three stirkeouts and gave up two runs.
Ryan Ross collected three hits for Hannibal, while Colton Dryden had two hits.
Hannibal (8-11) will host conference foe Fulton (7-3) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Hannibal soccer rebounds with win over Kirksville
The Hannibal girls soccer team put a disappointing home weekend tournament behind them on Tuesday, defeating North Central Missouri Conference foe Kirksville 5-0 on the road.
Sophomore forward Abbie Martin picked up a hat trick and had an assist.
Freshman forward Kegan Greening scored Hannibal's other two goals.
Ashley Davis and Matti Harvey each had an assist.
Ava Turner and Addison Friday combined for a shutout in goal.
Hannibal (7-6) will host Jefferson City (5-4-1) in its next game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
