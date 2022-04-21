QUINCY, Ill. — Hannibal and Quincy met for a cross-state boys tennis match on Thursday at Reservoir Park, with the Blue Devils coming away with a 9-0 win.
“I think we played pretty well,” said Quincy boys tennis coach Mike Terry. “We played a lot in the last couple of weeks and we are starting to play pretty consistently up and down the lineup. I think that’s what the scores show.”
Hannibal boys tennis coach Tony Kuse said this experience playing tough competition will be good heading into the conference and district tournaments.
“Really just (need to) set up our shots and coming into the net when we need to come into the net,” Kuse said. “Not just hitting it back to somebody on the doubles side. Keeping it away from the guy up at the net. Maybe using the wider part of the court in doubles.”
Hannibal had its most competitive doubles match in the No. 1 game between the Pirates duo of Karson Westhoff and Gabe Foster and Quincy’s duo of Gavin Wong and Will Hamlin.
Quincy came out ahead 10-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.
“Our doubles teams were really working together,” Kuse said. “We just had a few bad break points ... I don’t know if that equates into a win, but they all hung in there and they fought the best they could.”
The Blue Devils No. 2 doubles team of Jason Derian and Anderson Knapp defeated Hannibal’s duo of Parker Terrill and Jacob Hickman 10-0.
The Quincy No. 3 doubles team of Jayden Nguyen and Keshav Ghanekar defeated the Pirates’ duo of A.J. Herrin and Garrett Heaton 10-1.
“We are kind of putting some doubles (teams) together,” Terry said. “We’ve got a guy injured who has a shoulder issue. Then, we had another guy out with his wisdom teeth (being pulled). I thought they did pretty well, especially the No. 2 team.”
Hannibal was also without the services of Jace Lee, and moved Hickman into his varsity spot.
“Jacob Hickman is getting a lot of good varsity experience,” Kuse said. “Nobody is graduating from this year from our varsity squad. He sets at No. 7 and who knows what that looks like next year. More competition for the team just makes the team better. (Hickman) getting those butterflies out of his stomach with his first varsity match is really important.”
Wong defeated Westhoff 10-2 in the No. 1 singles match, with Quincy earning a clean sweep.
Hamlin defeated Foster 10-4 in the No. 2 match, Ghanekar defeated Terrill 10-3 in the No. 3 match, Knapp defeated Herrin 10-2 in the No. 4 match, Derian defeated Heaton 10-0 in the No. 5 match and Blake Degitz defeated Hickman in the No. 6 match.
“Everyone came out and they played,” Kuse said. “We had nobody really complaining about the people they were playing were better or anything like that. They came out there and did their best and that’s all any coach can ask for.”
Hannibal (5-5) will host Moberly (5-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in its next match.
The Spartans defeated the Pirates 6-3 in an earlier match this season on April 5 at Moberly High School.
“I know they have had a movement, their No. 2 moved to No. 1,” Kuse said. “So, it’s kind of taking that into account and how we matchup differently. Looking back, that was a very close match. Trying to adjust to getting those points in the most important parts of the game.”
Quincy (7-2) will host Quincy Notre Dame on Monday at 3:30 in its next match.
“We are just going to keep playing like we are now,” Terry said. “We haven’t seen them yet. We play them twice in the next couple of weeks. We just have to play consistently and hope we get a couple of our guys back.”
