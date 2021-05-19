Pirates fall short to Lutheran St. Charles in district quarterfinal

ST. PETERS, Mo. — For much of Wednesday’s Class 5 District 4 quarterfinal, Hannibal could not figure out Lutheran St. Charles starting pitcher Zacary Fruend.
The Pirates finally got to Fruend in the sixth inning but it was too late, as the Cougars defeated Hannibal 9-3.
“The kids from Lutheran St. Charles were pretty good and they played great defense,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “We hit the ball over the place early in the game and they made some good plays. I was pleased with the effort. Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way today.”
The Cougars struck in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead off an RBI single by Jacob Millard.
Early on, the game was a pitcher’s duel between Fruend and Hannibal starter Tanner VanWinkle, with neither team scoring again until the fourth inning.
“(VanWinkle) threw a pretty good game,” Hatton said. “We had a couple of miscues defensively that kind of led to some long innings for us. He walked some guys and got in some tight spots, but kind of got us through some tough situations to keep us close early.”
Lutheran St. Charles would break the game open in the fourth inning, scoring five runs with help from walks and errors from Hannibal. The big blow was a three-run home run by Dalton Short.
The Cougars would tack on two more runs in the fifth inning to take a 8-0 lead.
Hannibal got a late rally going in the sixth inning, scoring three runs with RBI singles from Charlie Culp and Chance Lovett. Culp would finish the game 2-for-4.
Lutheran St. Charles would pull Fruend and put in relief pitcher Ethan Woodard to get out of a jam and help close the door on Hannibal.
“We had a shot to really get back into the game in the sixth inning,” Hatton said. “We had the bases loaded with one out and ended up grounding into a double play.”
Hannibal finishes the 2021 season with a 16-8 record, with the Pirates remaining tied for the school single-season record for wins.
Hatton said the senior leaders did a great job of leading the team to a 16-win season this year.
“I’m proud of the guys,” Hatton said. “It was a great year and our guys know that. The guys coming back know this is something to build on, especially after a year we didn’t get last year.”
The Pirates will graduate Culp, Lovett, Drake Dudley, Hunter Parker and Caleb Young from this year’s team.
Among the returning players will be Hannibal’s top two pitchers, VanWinkle and Aaris Stolte. Hannibal will also return right fielder Braysen Douglas, catcher Keaton Scott, infielder Alex Friday, infielder Kane Wilson, third baseman Ryan Ross and pitcher Aneyas Williams.
Hatton said the Pirates need to pick up where they left off this season coming into next year.
“We know that we’ve got some work to do in the offseason,” Hatton said. “We are excited about what we have coming back and excited about next year.”