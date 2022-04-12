HANNIBAL — Hannibal and Kirksville where quite familiar with each other when they met for the second time in four days on Tuesday at Clemens Field.
The Pirates had won Saturday’s game 4-3, but it was a different result on Tuesday with the Tigers coming away with a 8-4 win.
“I think (Kirksville) definitely played much better defensively and they pitched a heck of a game,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “At the plate, they did a great job of staying back and battling our guys, working some long counts.”
Hannibal first baseman Kane Wilson did everything he could to help keep the Pirates in the game.
Wilson was 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, home run and two RBIs. He also made a sliding catch in foul territory to end the fourth inning.
“He’s still a young guy, but definitely (has) the pop to play out of the 3-hole and the mentality for that,” Hatton said. “He’s a great defensive player no matter where you put him. It’s nice to see him kind of get right tonight with some balls in the gap and the home run.”
Kirksville scored a quick first inning run when Randon Baumgartner hit a one-out single, stole second, advanced to third on a wild pitch and was driven in by a sacrifice fly by Dominic Cahalan.
Drew Chrisman hit a leadoff double for Kirksville and later stole third base, only to be thrown out trying to score by Pirates left fielder Alex Friday.
Although Pirates right-hander Thomas Janes got out of that jam, he walked Hunter Tarr and allowed an RBI single to Jalen Kent to give Kirksville a 2-0 lead after two innings of play.
Keaton Scott started a one-out rally for Hannibal with a walk in the third inning.
Following Scott’s walk, Aaris Stolte singled and Wilson reached on an error that allowed Scott to score. Tanner VanWinkle then hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 2-2.
Hannibal would have a total of four base runners in the next three innings, but Tigers right-hander Keaton Anderson limited the damage and kept the Pirates from scoring.
“We did a great job of working around some walks and minor miscues here and there,” Hatton said. “We did a great job of battling to shut down innings and credit to Thomas and our defense for doing that. Once you get those momentum changing kind of stops, you’ve got to do something with it offensively and that just didn’t happen for us.”
Anderson finished as the winning pitcher after going six innings with six strikeouts, while allowing four walks, three hits and two earned runs.
The game remained tied until the top of the fifth, when the wheels came off for Hannibal when the Tigers scored five runs off of a walk, two hit batsmen, three hits and two errors.
Key hits in the fifth inning for Kirksville included a leadoff double by Cahalan, an RBI single by Cole Kelly and a two-RBI double by Kendrick Hartman.
The Pirates took out Janes after Kelly’s RBI hit in favor of Friday, with the two players switching positions.
Janes went 4.1 innings with two strikeouts, while allowing two walks, seven hits and four earned runs.
Friday finished the remainder of the game, going 2.2 innings with two walks, four hits, two earned runs and no strikeouts.
“Overall, we did a great job of battling and staying composed,” Hatton said. “Here and there we walked guys, and when you couple that with a couple of defensive mistakes it gets you in trouble. When it gets to that point when you give away free base runners, one or two hits (can) blow the game open and I think that’s what happened to us tonight.”
Kirksville tagged on another run in the seventh inning to increase its lead to 8-2.
Scott again sparked the Hannibal offense with a leadoff walk in the seventh inning that knocked out Anderson after six-plus innings of work.
Kirksville put in Grant McHenry as pitcher, and he gave up a two-run home run to Wilson in his second batter.
Hannibal (5-9) will play on the road against Quincy (6-4) in its next game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
The Pirates also will play a road game against Holt (8-6) on Thursday and a road doubleheader against Timberland (10-1) on Saturday.
“We are going to see what this team is made of,” Hatton said. “I think we’ve got a lot of high character guys who will do everything they can to bounce back. We are just looking forward to getting right back in the field as soon as we can.”
