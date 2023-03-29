HANNIBAL, Mo. – After a five-game losing streak, Hannibal high school baseball was able to stop the bleeding with back-to-back wins in their last two games against Warrenton and Moberly prior to Wednesday.
Pirates head coach Ian Hatton talked about the stiff competition Hannibal has faced to begin the season and how that will only make them better as they move forward.
“We’ve played as tough a schedule as you can possibly play through the first nine games," said Hatton. "We’ve seen everyone’s best in all phases of the game and I think long term that’s going to be good for us as we go through the conference and as we work towards the postseason."
Unfortunately, they were not able to extend their streak to three wins in a row, after a tough 4-3 loss to the visiting Elsberry Indians Wednesday night.
After a quick 1-0 start for Elsberry to get on the board in the first inning, Hannibal turned up the heat defensively with solid pitching from Graysen Crabill in the next two innings before Elsberry struck again to begin the fourth leading the game 2-0.
Hannibal began to get some players on base and hit the ball better than in the first three innings, scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth to knot the game up at 2-2.
Coach Hatton was proud of how the guys fought through a difficult day scoring against a solid Elsberry team that they pushed to the limit in those final innings of the night.
“The fight we had at the end, not giving up, scoring that run to cut it to one giving ourselves a chance is all you can ask for," said Hatton. "A game where if a couple of things go our way earlier the score may be different at the end but either way I’m proud of our guys for sticking with it."
Elsberry was able to fight through some temporary adversity getting back on track in the sixth inning scoring two more runs to extend their lead to two again leading 4-2. Hannibal would score one more run late in the game but would fall short in the end in the 4-3 loss.
Junior Infielder Kane Wilson is looking forward to the team cleaning up some of the things that went wrong in the loss to Elsberry going into their next game against the Bulldogs.
“We didn’t do too bad late in the game," said Wilson. "(We) made a few mistakes in the infield, had some communication issues but hopefully we can fix those things tomorrow and get a big win in the conference."
The Pirates (3-6) will look to get back on track and shoot for win number four on the season when they host the Mexico Bulldogs Thursday at 5 p.m. The Bulldogs will be entering this one fresh off their first loss of the season after a 3-0 start.
