HANNIBAL — Hannibal entered the season opener looking to keep their momentum going from last year reaching the state championship game in Columbia, debuting sophomore quarterback Waylon Anders as starter.
Hannibal ultimately fell short, dropping the season opener to Helias 31-21 at Porter Stadium on Friday night.
“I am proud of our kids," said Hannibal assistant coach Chris Nicholas. "We have a couple first time starters out there, a brand-new quarterback, and he did exceptional.”
Helias won the toss and elected to defer to the Pirates. The Pirates offense would take several plays to get the momentum going, but would have to punt the ball away. Crusaders would do the same on their first possession as well.
Helias would score first on their next possession with two penalties and six plays by Myles Gresham.
Hannibal running back Markahl Humphrey would run the ball 48 yards to the one-yard line to set up a one-yard touchdown run by Aneyas Williams to tie the game at 7-7.
The Pirates would fumble the ball on their next possession and the Crusaders would recover the ball. They would capitalize on that mistake by the Pirates and find the end zone in three plays for a Crusader touchdown giving them a 14-7 lead.
The Pirates’ offense would answer back to that touchdown. Anders would throw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Williams in the end zone as he is guarded between two Crusaders, to tie the game up.
The Crusaders would punch the ball in the end zone for a touchdown and a 21-14 lead before going into halftime.
Helias would control the ball to start the third quarter and run the clock. Quarterback Drew Miller would throw the ball to the end zone, but was intercepted by Jack Parker.
Helias would only need 51 seconds in the fourth quarter to find the end zone again for a touchdown and take a 28-14 lead.
Hannibal would continue to work and play hard and find the end zone with 7:24 to go with an 18-yard run by Williams.
Helias would score one more time with a 37-yard field goal winning 31-21.
“There are bright spots, Nicholas said. "At the same time, we can’t have mistakes to go as far as we want to go and to get where we want to go. We must continue to work on the tiny little details to create mistake free football. If we look again tonight, they only scored on big plays, we had a break down here, a missed coverage here, so there is room for growth. I am disappointed in the loss, but our kids played hard. We had no penalties tonight.”
Hannibal (0-1) will play at Jefferson City in its next game on Friday, Sept. 2.
