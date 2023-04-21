Crabill stock.jpg

File photo of Hannibal’s Graysen Crabill (18) delivering a pitch during the Pirates game against the Elsberry Indians in Hannibal. 

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- It's been an up and down season for the Hannibal Pirates as they've had a combination of high and low moments this season, and Friday night was one of their highest of the season with an 11-1 win over Marshall.

This one lasted five innings as Hannibal would jump out to a fast start in the bottom of the first by scoring five runs after holding North Central Missouri Conference opponent Marshall to zero in the top half.

