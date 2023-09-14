HANNIBAL -- It was a tale of two halves during the cross river showdown between Hannibal and Quincy High on Thursday night at Veterans Soccer Field.

There was a flurry of offense during the first half and defense clamped down in the second half, with the Pirates coming away with a 3-2 win.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.